Rah Rah for Raffia: How to Wear This Summer Staple the Street Style Way

Jane Birkin made this humble material symbolic of sunny days.

We have Jane Birkin to thank for making raffia synonymous with summer. Before she was associated with the leather Hermès bag that bears her name, the actor was known for accessorizing her sunny smile and flared jeans with a charming basket bag.

The recent renaissance of raffia totes dates back to thewhen they were seen on the runway at Loewe and The Row. Two years later, Simon Porte Jacquemus, the prodigy from Provence, had models brave a shower of gently falling straw in giant hats made of the same material at his. Raffia has been especially popular among the street style set in Scandinavia, where, in July and August, the day is longer than the night.

Looking to pull some lucky straw this summer? Tove and Hodakova have raffia dresses on offer, which you might accessorize with shoes made of the same material by Danish brands Baum und Pferdgarten and MKDT Studio. Scroll below for sensational straw moments in street style.team’s fashion week calendar, she’s probably searching through Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova’s archive for photos of Timothée Chalamet and writing street style trend reports. ...





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