Raging wildfire prompts evacuations as Bain fire spreads

A wildfire caused by a raging fire in Jurupa Valley and Riverside on May 19th prompted evacuations. The fire spread at a rapid pace, damaging some structures and leading to injuries in four people.

A raging wildfire left four people injured and prompted evacuations in Jurupa Valley and Riverside on May 19th. The Bain fire was first reported at 11:30 am and had spread to 1,375 acres by the evening, even though it was only 10% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings grew from Jurupa Valley to Riverside as the fire spread, and some structures were damaged. Officials said some non-firefighters were taken to a hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported. The fire was propelled by eastward winds that made conditions difficult for firefighters.

Firefighters worked to save a home in strong winds along Arlington Avenue, and flames burned vegetation as the fire approached homes in Riverside





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Bain Fire Raging Wildfire Jurupa Valley Riverside Evacuations Injunctions Orders Damage To Structures Smoke Inhalation Firefighting Winds

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