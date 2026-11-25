Sade Real Estate will convert a River Oaks tower in Houston into 114 Raffles-branded condos from $2.7 million, targeting a mid-2028 opening.

Singapore-based Raffles Hotels & Resorts will enter the Texas market through a Houston project led by Sade Real Estate. The developer has acquired a 40-story apartment tower at 2929 Weslayan Street in River Oaks and plans to convert it into 114 branded condominium units under the Raffles flag. Prices are expected to start at $2.7 million, with the opening targeted for mid-2028.

The Netanya, Israel-based developer is partnering with Raffles, which will use the project as its first foothold in Texas. The brand lends its name and management expertise, while Sade Real Estate handles the redevelopment of the existing building. The plan was reported by the Houston Business Journal.

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Raffles Condo Conversion Plan Details in River Oaks

Sade Real Estate plans to convert the existing River Oaks tower rather than build a new structure, which is unusual for Houston's luxury segment. Branded residential projects in the city have so far been built from the ground up. The developer is betting that redeveloping an existing tower can be faster to deliver and potentially cheaper.

Average residences in the converted building will span roughly 3,300 square feet. The project will sell a five-star hotel identity to buyers even though no actual hotel will operate inside the building. Raffles will supply the brand and service promise through its operator agreement rather than through a physical hotel property.

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The Houston Business Journal reported that there is no clear timeline yet for when current apartment residents will have to vacate the building. That open question sits alongside a construction schedule already set against a mid-2028 opening target.

St. Regis Benchmark Shapes Sade Strategy

Sade's pricing strategy is shaped by The St. Regis Residences Houston, a branded project at 102 Asbury Street developed by Satya, led by Sunny Bathija. That project is expected to cost $220 million, include more than 40,000 square feet of amenities, start pricing at $3.5 million and be delivered in 2029. Sade Real Estate was among the investors that sold the land beneath it.

Yoni Sade, chairman and CEO of Sade Real Estate, said that seeing the St. Regis deal come together opened his eyes to the power of a branded residential project. The St. Regis benchmark also includes a penthouse listed at $14.5 million. By starting Raffles units at $2.7 million, Sade is positioning below that benchmark while still claiming five-star branding.

The pricing gap is aimed at buyers who want the branded lifestyle but are reluctant to pay St. Regis prices. The trade-off is that Raffles will have no hotel in the building, so the service promise depends entirely on the operator's management agreement. The article does not say how the 40,000-plus square feet of St. Regis amenities will be matched at the Raffles project.

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Impact on Houston Luxury Condos and Buyers

The deal tests whether Houston's luxury condo market can support a lower-priced branded product alongside ground-up towers. Houston's luxury condo market has historically been thinner than those in Miami or New York. The Raffles name is expected to supply credibility and a buyer pool that may extend beyond local Houston purchasers.

For Raffles, the project is a low-capital route into a new U.S. market because the brand does not fund construction. That is the standard branded-residence model, which explains why the Singapore operator would enter Texas through a conversion rather than a hotel development. The risk for buyers is that a converted apartment building may not match the ceiling heights, layouts and amenity footprint of purpose-built branded towers.

The next key step is the resolution of tenant relocation, since lease timelines and relocation obligations can delay a conversion already scheduled for mid-2028. The $2.7 million starting price undercuts the St. Regis benchmark of $3.5 million, so the Raffles project will compete directly for the same buyer pool. The central question is whether Sade Real Estate can hold that pricing while delivering branded service without an on-site hotel.