San Diego Symphony Director Rafael Payare partners with Jack Victor to launch the Tempo Collection, blending high fashion with musical performance requirements for conductors.

San Diego Symphony Music & Artistic Director Rafael Payare has announced a new professional partnership with the Canadian menswear brand Jack Victor. Payare serves as the face of the company's new high-end Tempo Collection, a tailored clothing line designed for performance contexts.

Brand Partnership and Heritage

The collaboration aligns Payare's artistic profile with Jack Victor's history of supporting cultural figures. Founded and based in Montreal, the 103-year-old company frequently partners with public figures to promote its apparel. Previous partners include New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown.

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Jack Victor also supported Celine Dion's recent comeback concerts in Paris by dressing members of her musical band. The brand emphasizes shared values of craftsmanship and excellence in its selection of ambassadors. Steven Victor, the Managing Director of Jack Victor, highlighted Payare's suitability for the role via email.

Performance Requirements for Conductors

Payare conducts both the San Diego Symphony and the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal with high physical intensity. This animated style requires suits that offer significant flexibility and breathability. He specifically selected the Tempo Collection because its superfine stretch wool fabrics provide luxury without restricting movement.

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Conductors sweat significantly during performances, making fabric weight a critical factor. Payare explained that lighter materials prevent the suit from sticking to the body while still maintaining structure. He noted that standard suits often fail to accommodate the constant upward motion of a conductor's arms.

The Tempo Collection features longer sleeves to account for the raised arm position required during musical direction. Payare tests the fit of these garments by mimicking conducting movements in fitting rooms. This ensures the clothing performs well in both everyday settings and on stage.

Availability and Pricing Details

The Tempo Collection is sold at Nordstrom stores across North America. Retail locations include Fashion Valley and UTC in San Diego. The pricing for the collection starts at $278 for stretch trousers. Double-breasted suits are priced at $278 and go up to $1,048.

Payare recently wore a shawl-collar tuxedo from the new line during a joint concert. The event took place on October 30 at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. He conducted both orchestras during this appearance, showcasing the apparel's practicality.

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Future Performances and Professional Outlook

Payare continues to balance his dual directorship responsibilities across the United States and Canada. The San Diego Symphony is scheduled to travel to Europe for its first-ever tour in April. Payare will lead the orchestra during this international engagement.

Locally, Payare will return to the podium on November 20 and 22. These concerts will take place at the downtown Jacobs Music Center. He approaches endorsements with a pragmatic view, citing his lack of surfing experience as a reason to decline potential surfboard brand deals.