Rafael Jodar Faces Backlash Over French Open Mascot Snub Following Ball Girl Incident

Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar is criticized again after seemingly ignoring a young mascot at the French Open, days after denying he pushed a ball girl. The 19-year-old's actions sparked outrage on social media during his fourth-round match.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Jodar is facing renewed criticism following a second incident at the French Open where he appeared to ignore a young female mascot.

This comes just days after a viral video showed him seemingly pushing a ball girl, an accusation he has strongly denied. The 19-year-old, seeded 27th at Roland Garros, was filmed walking past the mascot who had her hand outstretched as he entered the court for his fourth-round match against compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta. The mascot, a young girl, was left standing with her hand empty as Jodar walked directly by without acknowledging her.

The incident quickly sparked disappointment and anger on social media, with fans labeling the behavior as "another bad look" and questioning his sportsmanship. Some comments were particularly harsh, with users stating he seemed to have "bad person energy" and was "not likable at all," with one noting that this second incident was "worse than the ball girl incident.

" However, the mascot did eventually receive a handshake from Jodar during the pre-match coin toss at the net. Jodar ultimately won the match in a dramatic comeback, overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat Carreno Busta 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the quarterfinals. The earlier incident occurred during his third-round victory over Alex Michelsen.

Video footage showed Jodar throwing a water bottle to someone in his box before a ball girl walked into his path as he returned from a bathroom break. The girl momentarily lost her balance but did not appear to be pushed. Jodar maintained that he never made contact, explaining that he was gesturing to his father and that the girl simply got her feet tangled in the court cover and fell while trying to move out of his way.

He expressed appreciation for the ball kids' work and insisted he would never harm them. Despite his explanations, both incidents have raised questions about his conduct and generated significant controversy during his Grand Slam run





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rafael Jodar French Open Roland Garros Tennis Controversy Mascot Ball Girl Sportsmanship Social Media Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tennis player Rafael Jodar accused of pushing French Open ball girl, but did he really?Allegations that Rafael Jodar shoved a ball girl at the French Open sparked debate, but video evidence suggests he never made contact with her.

Read more »

Rafael Jodar Denies Pushing Ball Girl at French Open After Viral Video Sparks OutcrySpanish tennis player Rafael Jodar denied accusations that he pushed a ball girl during his French Open third-round match, explaining the incident was a misunderstanding and that the girl fell on her own. The viral clip drew both criticism and defense from fans.

Read more »

Spanish teen tennis star caught in firestorm after ball-girl-shove confusion at French OpenRising Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar was caught in a firestorm on Friday after he was accused of pushing a ball-girl at the French Open. Jodar, 19, was exiting the court after finishing a set ag…

Read more »

Tennis star Rafael Jodar leaves child mascot hanging in another viral French Open momentTwo days after being forced to deny that he shoved a ball girl, the young Spanish tennis player has been involved in another incident with a young guest at the French Open.

Read more »