Rafael Jodar Denies Pushing Ball Girl at French Open After Viral Video Sparks Outcry

Spanish tennis player Rafael Jodar denied accusations that he pushed a ball girl during his French Open third-round match, explaining the incident was a misunderstanding and that the girl fell on her own. The viral clip drew both criticism and defense from fans.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Jodar has denied pushing a ball girl out of his way at the French Open after footage of the alleged incident sparked fury online.

During his third-round win against USA's Alex Michelsen, Jodar was seen throwing a bottle of water to someone in his box before a ball girl suddenly walked across his path as he went to head backstage for a bathroom break. The girl lost her footing momentarily before regaining her balance.

It was unclear if there was any contact as Jodar also appeared to be gesturing to the person in the box - who he said was his father - with his left hand at the same time.

'I didn't touch her,' he stressed in his postgame press conference. 'No, no, no. I could never do that. ' He explained he was asking his father for items needed after a toilet break, and the girl was trying to get out of the way but fell, possibly due to the court cover. 'She was in the middle, so I think she was trying to get out of the way.

She was going backwards, but I think she, like, fell, but not because I push(ed) her,' Jodar said. He added, 'She fell with that. It was right behind her. So when she was walking backwards, she fell with that.

' Jodar emphasized his appreciation for ball kids' work under tough conditions and reiterated, 'I could never, you know, push a ball kid. ' The No. 27 seed had drawn fierce criticism online, with one user calling him 'a total creep' and sharing the video. Others defended Jodar, arguing the angle was misleading and that the girl tripped on her own.

In slow motion, it appears she was crossing in front of him and tried to get out of the way but slipped backwards. Another fan noted Jodar was gesturing to his box at the same moment, and the girl slipped with the court cover. Jodar won the match 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of a major for the first time. He is now set to face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Sunday





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