Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Rafael Alvarez has been named the American League Most Valuable Player, ending Shohei Ohtani's five-year winning streak. Alvarez also received the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award. Meanwhile, the Phillies clinched the 2026 World Series title with a victory in Game 6. Other major honors include Erik Neander of the Tampa Bay Rays winning Executive of the Year for the second time, Zack Wheeler taking the Cy Young Award, and Pat Murphy and Will Venable named Managers of the Year for the Brewers and White Sox respectively.

Alvarez also was picked for the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, ending a streak of five straight wins by Shohei Ohtani. Alvarez andRays president of baseball operations Erik Neander was voted executive of the year for the second time following his win in 2019.

Wheeler, a 36-year-old right-hander, was 14-5 with a 3.00 ERA in 28 starts, striking out 193 and walking 47 in 162 innings. He was 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA in 24 starts last year, when he didn't pitch after Aug. 15 and had thoracic outlet decompression surgery. Alvarez, 29, won his first AL batting title, hitting .316 with 42 homers, 106 RBIs and a 1.033 OPS over a career-high 158 games.

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He was limited to 48 games in 2025 because of a broken right hand and sprained left ankle. , Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II, Pittsburgh right-hander Jared Jones, Milwaukee outfielder Garrett Mitchell and Arizona left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Others getting AL votes included Voters for the MLB reliever awards included Hoffman, Rivera, fellow Hall of Famers Rollie Fingers and Billy Wagner, and John Franco, Joe Nathan and Troy Percival.

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Earlier in the day, Miller and Toronto’s Louis Varland won the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s inaugural Relievers of the Year awards. Voting for executive of the year was by the 30 teams, which cast ballots before the postseason. Milwaukee president of baseball operations Matt Arnold finished second after winning the previous two years.

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