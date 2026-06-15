Rafa Mir Sentenced to 8.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison over a violent sexual assault. The footballer, now on loan at LaLiga side Elche from Sevilla, had protested his innocence at the May 28 hearing after public prosecutors demanded a 10.5 year jail term on conviction.

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison over a violent sexual assault . The 28-year-old footballer, now on loan at LaLiga side Elche from Sevilla , had protested his innocence at the May 28 hearing after public prosecutors demanded a 10.5 year jail term on conviction.

The crimes happened in the early hours of September 1 2024 at Mir’s home in Betera near Valencia. His victim was 21 at the time. The footballer had sex with Jara’s female accuser before turning his attention to her younger friend.

In their pre-trial indictment prosecutors said he ‘lifted her up in his arms and threw her into the pool with her clothes on’ before ‘grabbing her tightly and, with the intention of satisfying his lustful desires, began kissing her face and neck. ’ They claimed he penetrated her using his fingers, the reason he was facing a far higher prison demand than Jara, after forcing her to kiss him.

The second sexual assault took place after the young woman fled the footballer’s house and phoned her dad asking him to come and collect her, before realising she had left her handbag inside the property and returned to fetch it. The judges ruled the complainant’s testimony meets the three requirements necessary to overcome the footballer’s presumption of innocence: absence of subjective incredibility, plausibility of the account, and consistency in the accusation. Mir has yet to make any official comment





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Rafa Mir Sexual Assault Prison Sentence Valencia Elche Sevilla Wolves Nottingham Forest Spain Spain National Under-21 Football Team Olympic Team Las Palmas Nuno Espirito Santo Las Palmas Nuno Espirito Santo Valencia Elche Sexual Assault With Penetration Involving The Wounding Restraining Order

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