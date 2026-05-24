RAF plane's navigation systems disabled after mysterious electronic attack

The electronic attack, which was blamed on Russia, occurred as Defence Secretary John Healey was returning to the UK after visiting troops in Estonia. The jamming disrupted the signals on a plane used by the Royal Air Force. Mr Healey condemned the behaviour of Russian pilots, stating they cannot be allowed to create a risk of accidents or escalate tensions.

Russia has reportedly jammed the signals of a Royal Air Force (RAF) jet carrying Defence Secretary John Healey, causing the plane's navigation systems to fail, forcing pilots to use backup systems to determine their location.

The electronic attack, which occurred on Thursday, struck the plane as it was returning to the UK after visiting troops in Estonia. Russian interference was suspected to have provoked a day-long disruption to the flight, as the signal could not be restarted while airborne, impacting the jet's ability to maintain its navigation systems, GPIO and internet connectivity





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