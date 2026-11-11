RAF Fairford Terror Plot: Mohammad al-Saadi Directed Attacks from Jail

Mohammad al-Saadi allegedly coordinated terror plots against RAF Fairford and London synagogues using coded jail calls. US prosecutors detail the conspiracy involving Iran-backed groups.

US prosecutors have revealed that Mohammad al-Saadi, the suspected mastermind behind a plot to bomb RAF Fairford, orchestrated multiple terrorist attacks from his prison cell in New York. The 32-year-old was extradited to the United States in May on charges linking him to twenty attempted terror attacks across Europe and the US.

Jailhouse Coordination via Coded Calls

An eight-count indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court details how al-Saadi passed coded messages to associates while jailed. He used phone and FaceTime calls with his mother and sister in Iraq to relay instructions to Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, who remain in Iran. Al-Saadi referred to terrorist activity as work and asked his family if their old work had been cancelled or paused.

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Real-Time Direction of London Attacks

The indictment claims al-Saadi directed individuals to carry out arson attacks on Jewish organizations in London in real time. Prosecutors state he watched video feeds projected onto a screen and instructed an attacker to light a synagogue like a Christmas tree. These actions were part of a broader campaign targeting Jewish communities and American military personnel.

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FBI Monitoring and Call Restrictions

Although the FBI monitored all communications, al-Saadi managed to coordinate operations before restrictions were imposed. His lawyer complained about interrupted calls, leading the government to limit him to one hour-long call per month. Despite this, he participated in nine teleconference sessions between June and September, utilizing coded language to bypass surveillance.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Al-Saadi faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to Kataeb Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He pleaded not guilty to plotting eighteen attacks in retaliation for conflicts involving Iran. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald emphasized that the threat from Iran-backed groups is very real and directly targets American allies.