Iranian militant Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi denies terror charges at Manhattan hearing regarding the RAF Fairford plot. Two UK associates also face trial for alleged attacks.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a central figure in the alleged terror conspiracy targeting RAF Fairford, appeared before a Manhattan federal court where he vigorously denied participating in any criminal activity. The 32-year-old Iranian-Iraqi national, currently facing eight terrorism-related charges in the United States, shouted from the defense table that he is a statesman rather than a criminal. During the heated proceedings, he declared his allegiance to the assassinated Iranian general Qassim Soleimani and insisted that he is innocent of the serious allegations brought against him by US prosecutors.

Al-Saadi Claims Allegiance to Soleimani

The alleged mastermind of the attack erupted in emotion during the hearing, explicitly identifying himself as part of the army of Qassim Soleimani. Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in 2005, an event that significantly altered regional dynamics. Al-Saadi stated that he had been pursuing FBI and Mossad agents for 12 years, framing his actions as part of a broader geopolitical conflict rather than isolated criminal acts. He emphasized his innocence regarding the charges, which include plots against Jewish targets and attempts to attack military installations in the United Kingdom.

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Courtroom Drama and Legal Strategy Shift

Dressed in a beige prison uniform, al-Saadi initially appeared cheerful, even winking at the press and audience members present in the courtroom. However, his demeanor shifted as the hearing progressed over two hours, during which he made numerous outbursts challenging the judicial process. His defense lawyer, Andrew Dalack, expressed frustration on behalf of his client, citing harsh conditions such as solitary confinement and restricted communications with relatives. Al-Saadi subsequently dismissed his current legal team, asking his family to select new lawyers to represent his interests in the ongoing case.

Allegations of Prison-Based Coordination

US prosecutors accuse al-Saadi of being a senior commander in Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militia, and an operator within Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya. Authorities allege that he utilized coded phone calls from prison to coordinate the September 27 plot against the RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire. Prosecutors claim he directed associates to make payments exceeding $1 million and even offered an undercover FBI informant, posing as a cartel hitman, $100,000 to bomb a synagogue in the US. The court heard concerns that allowing unrestricted communications could enable him to continue inspiring followers and passing operational instructions.

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UK Defendants Face National Security Charges

In a related development, two British men appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink to face charges under the National Security Act 2023. Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, is accused of acting as an intermediary for a handler known as Ali, purchasing equipment, and receiving approximately £70,000 in payments. Nouman Essghir, 25, is charged with entering a prohibited place for purposes prejudicial to the UK, specifically for filming the perimeter of RAF Fairford on August 22. Both men are alleged to have been in contact with an individual abroad acting in the interests of Iran, connecting them to the broader plot.

Impact on Military Operations and Future Trials

The alleged plot had significant immediate repercussions, prompting former President Donald Trump to withdraw US bombers from RAF Fairford after three suspicious vans were discovered near the base. Although no explosives were found, a member of the group reportedly alerted police after being warned by the organizer that a bomb was inside the vehicles. Iran has denied involvement in the conspiracy, while al-Saadi continues to challenge the prosecution's evidence, which his defense describes as based on speculative interpretations and questionable Arabic translations. The UK defendants are scheduled to deny the charges and face trial next year.