Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir deny planting fake bomb at RAF Fairford. Iranian handler 'Ali' funded petrol vans. Plot foiled by MoD roadblocks.

Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir have formally denied involvement in a sophisticated Iranian-backed scheme to stage a fake terror attack outside RAF Fairford. The two British nationals appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, October 27, facing serious charges under the National Security Act regarding the alleged plot to disrupt the US military base in Gloucestershire.

Details of the Petrol Van Scheme

The prosecution outlined how Iran recruited a group of British men to drive vans loaded with petrol to the target location. Mohmed Abdulkarim, aged 24 from Westminster, London, is accused of acting as the primary UK-based intermediary for an Iranian handler known only as 'Ali'. Ali allegedly provided Abdulkarim with cash totaling £65,300 to purchase three vans, chlorine granules, metal nuts, shovels, and water butts.

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Prosecutor Julia Faure Walker stated that Abdulkarim purchased the vehicles using aliases such as 'Fuel2You' and 'We Clean Any Pool' to make them appear innocuous. The group filled the vehicles with two metal drums containing £300 worth of petrol, preparing for what was intended to be a disruptive event rather than a lethal bombing.

Espionage and Reconnaissance Activities

Nouman Essghir, aged 25, was tasked with conducting prior surveillance of the facility. On August 22, Essghir allegedly took videos of RAF Fairford, specifically identifying the locations of parked US military planes. Essghir reportedly complained to his handler about the effort required to drive such a long distance for the assignment.

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Abdulkarim was charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service between August 31 and September 28, 2026. This period included three visits to money exchange businesses where he exchanged £500, £14,800, and £50,000. He also instructed an associate to buy three mobile phones using cash.

Confrontation with Ministry of Defence Barriers

The operation descended into chaos on September 27 when five men driving three vans were prevented from reaching the base by Ministry of Defence roadblocks. Essghir messaged his handler asking 'Wtf is going on?' after being told to park and leave near the perimeter. The handler, tracking the group via dashcams and WhatsApp, refused to answer calls.

One driver made a 999 call, claiming he was forced to park and run because he was told there was a bomb in the van. This deception triggered a major security response, leading to the evacuation of 85 nearby homes while bomb disposal experts examined the abandoned vehicles.

US Proceedings and Upcoming Trial

The Old Bailey hearing occurred just hours after chaotic proceedings in a Manhattan court involving the alleged mastermind, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi. US District Judge Colleen McMahon described Al-Saadi as 'a little too crazy' after he was removed for ranting about the FBI and Mossad. He faces separate terrorism charges alongside co-defendants Mohammad Ali al-Hassani and Mohsen Mohajeri.

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No formal pleas were entered for Abdulkarim and Essghir during the preparatory hearing. Lawyers indicated their clients would deny the charges ahead of a trial scheduled for November of next year. The incident highlights the ongoing counterterrorism efforts targeting foreign intelligence recruitment within the United Kingdom.