A West Suffolk Council employee avoids court for damaging protest flags at RAF Barnham. The community backlash highlights tensions over the Home Office asylum seeker housing plan.

Resident Clinton Warner has expressed outrage after a woman linked to West Suffolk Council avoided formal prosecution for allegedly defacing protest flags at RAF Barnham. The former military base in Suffolk is currently slated to house up to 1,000 asylum seekers under a controversial Home Office plan. Warner, who lives opposite the site, claims the suspect committed serial criminal damage on multiple occasions over several months.

CCTV Evidence and Police Action Details

Warner reported that his personal surveillance camera first recorded the suspect at the base on August 16. He was unable to capture the vehicle registration number during the initial visits because the suspect obscured it or the camera angle was insufficient. It was not until the fourth incident on October 22, shortly after midnight, that he successfully recorded the license plate of her Fiat 500. During this final incident, Warner noted the suspect was wearing a dressing gown while interfering with the flags.

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Armed with this visual evidence and the license plate details, Warner submitted the footage to Suffolk Constabulary. Police subsequently arrested the woman in Thetford on suspicion of criminal damage. However, the legal process did not result in a court trial. Instead, the suspect agreed to accept a community resolution order. This informal measure allows individuals to avoid formal prosecution and court action provided they admit responsibility for the offenses.

Council Response and Employment Status

A staff parking permit found in the windscreen of the suspect's vehicle identified her as an employee of West Suffolk Council. The local authority confirmed that an investigation was launched and conducted under a formal disciplinary process. However, the outcome of this internal procedure remains confidential and has concluded.

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When asked about the specific disciplinary measures taken, a West Suffolk Council spokesman stated that the incident occurred outside of working hours and in the individual's personal capacity. The council emphasized that the employee was not acting on behalf of the organization during the event. Furthermore, the authority explicitly stated that it does not endorse the unauthorized removal or damage of flags and other property at the site.

Community Backlash and Referendum Plans

The incident has intensified tensions in the village of Barnham, where protests have been ongoing since June. Residents are concerned that the influx of nearly 1,000 asylum seekers, described as mainly young and male, will nearly triple the local population. The parish council has taken a strong stance against the Home Office scheme, calling for the government to stop the project entirely.

In response to the national policy, Barnham Parish Council is holding a non-binding local referendum this Saturday. The poll will ask residents if they support the village becoming a bailiwick, a term referencing an area of jurisdiction historically linked to a bailiff and currently used for British Crown Dependencies. This move mirrors a similar symbolic independence vote in Piddington, Oxfordshire, which received international attention last September.

Despite Housing Secretary Angela Rayner ignoring the overwhelming result in Piddington and approving plans for MoD Bicester, the Barnham referendum will proceed. The political climate remains charged following statements from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who asserted that residents in more affluent areas of the UK must play their part in housing asylum seekers. The RAF Barnham site is one of three military bases earmarked by the Home Office for a total capacity of 3,750 asylum seekers.