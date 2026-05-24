Raducanu Loses to Sierra at French Open

Unseeded Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round exit from the French Open against Solana Sierra, marking her first opening-round defeat at Roland Garros and her first at this stage of any Grand Slam since the US Open two years ago.

For Emma Raducanu , there was nowhere to hide. Not from the searing Parisian heat as temperatures soared past 30 degrees on this open side court, nor from a brutal first-set dismantling at the hands of Solana Sierra , who inflicted Raducanu's first opening-round defeat at Roland Garros and her first at this stage of any Grand Slam since the US Open two years ago.

The unseeded Raducanu lost an error-strewn opening set to love in just 25 minutes, in which she failed to hit a single winner yet plundered 22 unforced errors. The one break point she did muster, she sent the decisive passing shot well wide of the tramlines. It was the story of her afternoon.

At 4-1 down in the second, the fear was that Raducanu could be set for another capitulation like the one she suffered at the hands of Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open last year, losing 6-1, 6-0, and especially for someone who has played just a single competitive match since March while suffering from the debilitating effects of a post-viral illness. Raducanu revealed before the tournament that she was still dealing with a lingering cough and at one point during the second set sat coughing into her towel between games, later admitting it had been aggravated by the clay.

And yet, from somewhere, she mustered fight and grit and even a semblance of belief. She fought back to 5-5, only to be broken again and leave Sierra serving for the match but broke straight back to force a tie-break. Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round exit from the French Open against Solana Sierra Even then, from 5-1 down, she battled again to 5-4 but, in the end, had left herself too much to do.

Sierra wrapped it up with a fierce backhand to the corner. You can't afford to hit 42 unforced errors across two sets of tennis and expect to win too many matches. An emotional Raducanu struggled to hold back the tears when asked how tough it's been to deal with so many injuries and setbacks.

'It's very difficult,' she said. 'You need a lot of resilience. I'm trying my best each day and that's all I can ask of myself. I have to take the fact that from a set and 4-1 down, I came back and made it competitive in the second set.

I'm pretty disappointed. Obviously, I wanted to do better but I guess that's the light I can take from today. I felt like the conditions were extremely lively, and I felt like I wasn't able to trust my shots and didn't feel like I had control over the ball. I think I was just a bit light on matches, a bit light on confidence coming into the tournament.

The only way to face it and improve how I'm feeling is to go through the tough parts, to go through the pain of it, and hopefully come out on the other side better and stronger. Clay-court specialist Sierra was always going to prove a tricky customer on this surface. She reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last summer, too, with a victory over Katie Boulter. Now she has another Brit scalp to add to her collection.

Raducanu is already heading home after her latest Grand Slam bid fell flat in Paris For Raducanu, she can stake some heart with how she battled back from that thumping early setback in her first Grand Slam match with coach Andrew Richardson in her corner since winning the US Open in 2021. Perhaps she'd heard the roars from the court beside her as fellow Brit Fran Jones produced a sensational comeback to secure her first-ever main draw victory at a Slam at the seventh time of asking to set up a second-round clash with Czech 27th seed Marie Bouzkova.

Jones, whose season has been rocked by a glute injury that forced her to retire at the Australian Open before a freak gym accident in the US left her with concussion, for which she is taking legal action, broke down in tears as the battled back from a set down to beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 1-6, 7-6, 6-2. The world number 105 raced over to her family at courtside and shared an emotional hug with her parents, one described by her mum Adele as 'wet and sweaty'.

'Normally, I'm one to say you shouldn't cry until the tournament is over but everything I've been through this year, it's really been challenging and tough on my parents, throughout the whole concussion process and all that. They've been on the other side of the world. They suffered with me, even from a distance. I'm just glad that I dug deep,' 'She's such a fighter,' said her dad Simon. She always has been





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Raducanu Solana Sierra French Open Grand Slam Tennis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 5 Best First-Round Matches at 2026 French OpenFive first-round showdowns stand out in a crowded field at Roland Garros.

Read more »

Britain's Leading Lady and Former Miracle Worker, Emma Raducanu, Begins French OpenIn the shadow of the grand Court Suzanne Lenglen, Britain's leading lady and former miracle worker, Emma Raducanu, begins her French Open. Raducanu is not considered a big name anymore and is unseeded at world No 37.

Read more »

Tearful Kostyuk reaches French Open 2nd round and speaks of missile attack back home in UkraineMarta Kostyuk’s first-round win at the French Open becomes one of her toughest matches after she finds out beforehand that a missile almost hit her parents’ home in Ukraine

Read more »

Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins first round match at French OpenNovak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France in the first round of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France.

Read more »