Radon Linked to Heart Failure Risk in Aging Women

Radon gas is already known to cause cancer, but a new study suggests it may also affect heart health.

Older women appear to have a higher risk of heart failure if they live in areas with higher indoor radon levels, researchers reported Nov. 5 inare more likely to both develop heart failure and die from the condition if exposed long-term to high radon levels, researchers found.

If confirmed, these findings suggest that ridding your home of radon could have heart health benefits “analogous to the once-unrecognized benefits ofRadon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas naturally released from soil and rocks that can seep into homes through crawlspaces, basement floor slabs, or porous or cracked foundation walls. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends testing all homes and reducing indoor radon levels above 4 picocuries per liter of air, researchers said.

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Estimates suggest about one-quarter of Americans live in places that exceed this level. Overall, women had a 19% higher risk of heart failure if they had been exposed to high levels of radon than those living with lower levels, researchers found. Women living with heavy radon levels were also 37% more likely to die from heart failure and 24% more likely to develop heart failure that reduces the amount of blood that the heart can pump, the study found.

“It may be related to the effect of radiation on the heart,” Moline added. “It can impact the muscles themselves. It could cause inflammation“Get your house tested. It's an easy test,” Moline said.

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“And if the radon levels are elevated, then reach out to the appropriate folks who can fix the leaks in your foundation or put in the appropriate fans or do what's necessary to decrease the radon levels, so it's safer for the homeowners and their families. ”, Nov. 5, 2026; Dr. Jacqueline Moline, chair and senior vice president of occupational health, epidemiology and prevention, Northwell Health, New York CityWhat is heart disease ?

Symptoms of heart disease include chest pain and shortness of breath. Explore heart disease diagnosis, treatment, and preventing heart failure.