radnor High School in Delaware County was plaCed on precautionary lockdown on Monday after a suspected swatting call and reports of a person with a weapon. Police found the threats unfounded and no injuries were reported.

Precautionary Lockdown Implemented

Investigation into Swatting and False Reports

Radnor High School in Delaware County Pennsylvania , was placed under a precautionary lockdown on Monday afternoon following a reported threat that prompted a significant law enforcement response. The incident,which began around 1:06 PM EST, resulted in a visible cops presence surrounding the educational facility. Authorities blocked off the front entrance with police tape and deployed multiple police vehicles to the area. News helicopters were observed hovering overhead, capturing the scene as officers worked to secure the perimeter. The school district issued immediate statements to the community, confirming that all students and staff were safe and were following established safety procedures while the situation was investigated.

Police sources indicated that the trigger for the lockdown was a suspected swatting call, a dangerous form of prank where a caller makes a false emergency report to divert significant police resources to a location. The initial report suggested a person with a weapon was present at the school. Though, after a thorough search of the building, authorities determined the threat to be unfounded. Law enforcement officers from the Radnor Township police department and surrounding agencies collaborated to coNduct a comprehensive sweep of the campus. Despite the intensity of the response,officials confirmed that no gunshots were fired and no injuries were reported during the operation. The school remained in lockdown throughout the duration of the search to ensure the safety of everyone inside.

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Secondary Threats Also Investigated

In addition to the incident at Radnor High School,law enforcement investigated a separate threat involving a nearby business located on King of Prussia Road. This secondary report was also examined by authorities who arrived at the scene to assess the risk. Similar to the situation at the school, this threat was ultimately deemed unfounded. The investigation into both locations highlighted the extensive resources mobilized in response to the series of reports. The presence of a second false alarm added to the complexity of the day for local police, who had to manage multiple sites simultaneously. Officials emphasized that despite the multiple reports, no actual violence or weapons were found at either location.

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Community Safety and Ongoing Updates

Throughout the event, school administrators maintained open lines of communication with the community, reiterating that everyone was safe. The campus remained off-limits to vehicles during the lockdown, with strict access controls enforced to facilitate the cops search. Administrators stated that the lockdown would continue until law enforcement completed their thorough search of the building. The school promised to provide further updates as more information became available. The incident served as a reminder of the importance of reporting accurate information to emergency services, as false calls can place strain on public safety resources and cause unnecessary alarm. Residents and community members were advised to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work without obstruction. The situation concluded with the confirmation that the threats were hoaxes, bringing relief to the students, staff, and families affected by the morning's events.