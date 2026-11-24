Radja Nainggolan claims Romelu Lukaku plans a bombshell statement following his international retirement due to internal conflicts with a specific figure in Belgian football.

Radja Nainggolan has issued a stark warning regarding the future of Romelu Lukaku, asserting that the Belgian striker is preparing to release a bombshell statement concerning the internal state of the national team. This claim follows Lukaku's unexpected retirement from international duty, a decision that has left the football community reeling and sparked intense speculation about the underlying causes.

Lukaku Retirement Context and Shock

Romelu Lukaku, aged 33, abruptly ended his 16-year international career shortly after Belgium's Nations League fixtures against Turkey and Italy earlier this month. The all-time record goalscorer for Belgium was excluded from the squad for the match against Turkey and remained on the bench during the 4-1 victory over Italy, signaling a dramatic end to his status as a core player for the Red Devils.

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Nainggolan Podcast Revelation Details

Radja Nainggolan, a former midfielder who earned 30 caps between 2009 and 2018, revealed these insights during an interview on the Ongefilterd Voetbal podcast. He disclosed that he held a one-hour phone conversation with Lukaku immediately following the announcement, during which the striker explicitly warned him that a bombshell was about to explode within Belgian football.

Internal Conflicts and Emotional State

Nainggolan indicated that Lukaku was experiencing significant bitterness, disappointment, and frustration, pointing to internal problems between the player and a specific individual within the football structure. Although Nainggolan refused to identify this person or elaborate further, he confirmed that Lukaku intends to address these real problems directly in a forthcoming statement, suggesting the retirement was not merely a decision to leave the game.

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Contrast with Previous World Cup Vows

This sudden exit stands in sharp contrast to Lukaku's statements in January, where he vowed that the 2026 World Cup would not be his last major tournament. In his social media announcement, Lukaku described his career as a great ride, thanking his teammates, coaches, and fans while noting his pride in representing Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships, yet he expressed that he was at peace with stopping now.

Managerial Changes and Bench Status

Lukaku's decline in standing coincided with the appointment of Mark van Bommel as head coach in August, who replaced Rudi Garcia. Under van Bommel, Charles De Ketelaere has been preferred to lead the attack, leaving Lukaku as an unused substitute. During the Italy match, teammate Kevin De Bruyne appeared concerned while speaking to Lukaku on the bench, reportedly unhappy to see his friend overlooked for a final chance to play.