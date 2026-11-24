Radja Nainggolan reveals Romelu Lukaku plans a major statement regarding his national team retirement after an emotional one-hour phone call.

Radja Nainggolan has asserted that Romelu Lukaku is preparing a significant announcement concerning Belgian football following the striker's sudden withdrawal from the national team. The former midfielder shared these insights after a detailed phone conversation with the Belgium captain, who recently shocked the sporting world by retiring from international duty. Nainggolan, speaking on the Ongefilterd Voetbal podcast, indicated that more developments are imminent as the star forward processes his decision.

Lukaku Retirement Context and Shock Announcement

Romelu Lukaku, aged thirty-three, unexpectedly declared his retirement from international football following Belgium's Nations League fixtures against Turkey and Italy earlier this month. The thirty-three-year-old Belgium all-time record goalscorer found himself excluded from the matchday squad for the encounter with Turkey and remained on the bench during the subsequent game against Italy. This abrupt exit came as a complete surprise to Belgian media outlets and observers who had followed his career closely.

Also read Prince William Reportedly Wants to Strip Prince Harry of His Titles

The announcement marked a dramatic reversal of Lukaku's previously stated ambitions. In January, the former Chelsea and Manchester United forward had publicly vowed that the 2026 World Cup would not be his final major tournament with the national side. His sudden departure has left many questioning the motivations behind this change in plans, especially given his historical importance to the squad.

Nainggolan Details Emotional Phone Call with Lukaku

Radja Nainggolan, who earned thirty caps for Belgium between 2009 and 2018, revealed that he engaged in a one-hour phone call with Romelu Lukaku following the retirement announcement. During this extended conversation, Nainggolan stated that Lukaku told him: 'You are only allowed to say that a bombshell is about to explode.' This cryptic remark suggests that the striker intends to release further information or clarify the reasons behind his decision in the near future.

Advertisement

Nainggolan described Lukaku as feeling 'bitter', 'disappointed', and 'frustrated' during their discussion. The former Inter Milan and Roma midfielder noted that there were internal issues between the striker and a specific individual within the football structure, though he refused to name the person involved. Nainggolan emphasized that Lukaku will address these underlying problems directly when he feels ready to speak.

Lukaku Reflects on 16-Year International Career

In his official social media statement, Romelu Lukaku reflected on his sixteen-year tenure with the national team, describing the experience as a 'great ride'. The veteran forward expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans, highlighting his pride in representing Belgium at four World Cups and three European Championships. He accompanied his text with a gallery of photographs spanning his career from his 2010 debut under Dick Advocaat to his recent appearances as captain.

Lukaku concluded his statement by affirming that he is 'at peace with my decision to stop here'. He acknowledged the emotions experienced over the years and thanked those who pushed him and gave him confidence. The former Inter Milan striker, who scored ninety-four goals in one hundred and thirty-five caps, leaves the national team as Belgium's all-time top scorer, just six goals short of breaking the century mark.

Recent Squad Exclusion and Internal Dynamics

The timing of the retirement has drawn attention to Lukaku's recent marginalization within the squad. Since Mark van Bommel was appointed head coach in August, following Rudi Garcia's departure, the thirty-three-year-old has slipped down the pecking order. Charles De Ketelaere has been preferred to lead the line, leaving Lukaku on the periphery of the team setup.

Advertisement

This exclusion was highlighted during Belgium's 4-1 victory over Italy, where Lukaku warmed the bench as an unused substitute and was not included in the squad for the Turkey match three days prior. VTM NIEUWS anchor Maarten Breckx observed that Kevin De Bruyne appeared 'concerned' while speaking to Lukaku on the bench, suggesting the Manchester City star was unhappy to see his teammate overlooked. These details underscore the complex internal dynamics that may have contributed to Lukaku's shock exit from international football.