Raditz Could Get a Redemption Arc Through Dragon Ball's Multiverse

Goku's brother Raditz could follow Bardock and Broly into a redemption story through Dragon Ball's multiverse, a path fans see as possible after his brief Super Dragon Ball Heroes cameo.

Raditz, the older brother of Goku and the son of Bardock, is being discussed as a strong candidate for a redemption arc in the Dragon Ball franchise. He arrived on Earth with destruction in mind, alongside fellow Saiyans Vegeta and Nappa, which makes his possible turn toward good a notable shift from his original role. Fans see his story as one that can still be expanded through the franchise's multiverse.

The franchise has repeatedly given second chances to its characters, and Raditz is viewed as a clear example of a figure who could benefit from the same treatment. The idea is that a different version of the character could be shaped by new circumstances, rather than the path he followed in the official timeline.

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Raditz Cameo in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

Raditz made a brief appearance in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, where he is ultimately defeated. His particular timeline is then eliminated for failing to advance in the Super Space-Time Tournament.

The cameo was quick, but it was also entertaining for fans. Its brevity is part of why the character still feels open-ended, because the storyline ends without closing the door on his future in the franchise.

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Redemption Arcs for Evil Saiyans in Dragon Ball

Several original Saiyan villains and anti-heroes, including Vegeta, Broly, and Bardock, have taken a route from evil to good in the franchise. Each of them shows that a Saiyan who begins as a threat can later become a meaningful part of the story.

Bardock and Broly first gave fans a mostly evil impression in non-canon material. They were later brought in as good, canon characters in a recent film, which demonstrates that the franchise is willing to reverse the earlier image of these figures.

Raditz is the opposite of those two characters. He began as an evil figure in the official timeline, so any redemption would have to be introduced through a what-if scenario rather than through a change already seen in canon.

Why Raditz Could Follow Goku's Path

Raditz showed almost no compassion in his official form, which makes any change in his behavior a major departure from the established character. The only moment of genuine caring from the original version is his surprise when Goku was willing to sacrifice himself to defeat him.

That moment is the basis for the argument that a new version of Raditz could learn from his past mistakes. One possible scenario is that this version survives the blast, or is wished back somehow, and then changes his ways.

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In that scenario, he might leave the Frieza Force and follow the path Goku took. Other versions of the Saiyans have gained immense power, so a redeemed Raditz could become a formidable ally for the Z Fighters if given the chance.

What the Multiverse Means for Future Dragon Ball Stories

The multiverse and what-if stories give Dragon Ball room to revisit characters who were not fully explored in the original series. Fans have long imagined such scenarios through video games, but few of those ideas became official or were later uncanonized.

Akira Toriyama created the series that all of these versions grow from, and the franchise has since brought back many past Saiyans and variants of other characters. These releases have opened the door to more ideas about how familiar figures could return.

Raditz could receive the next spotlight, or Cumber might, but the broader point is that the franchise still has a great deal to explore in the coming years. Whether Raditz returns as a canon character or remains a non-canon story, his possible redemption reflects how much room the multiverse leaves for returning characters.