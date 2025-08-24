Radioactive Shrimp Recall Expands: Southwind Foods and Walmart Products Affected

A new recall has been issued for frozen shrimp from Southwind Foods LLC due to potential cesium-137 contamination. This follows an earlier warning regarding contaminated shrimp sold at Walmart. The FDA is investigating the sources of contamination and urges consumers to check recalled products.

A fresh wave of concern has emerged surrounding frozen shrimp due to the potential presence of cesium-137, a radioactive chemical. The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has issued a recall notice for 1- and 2-pound bags of frozen shrimp from Southwind Foods LLC of Carson, California. These products were distributed to retailers in several states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, between July 17 and August 8.

Cesium-137, or Cs-137, is an artificial substance produced through nuclear reactions and finds applications in medical equipment and gauges. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to substantial amounts of Cs-137 can lead to severe health consequences, ranging from burns and acute radiation sickness to fatalities.This latest recall comes on the heels of an FDA warning earlier this week regarding potentially contaminated shrimp sold at Walmart. While testing has not yet confirmed the presence of contamination in any products currently available for sale, the FDA expressed concern that the shrimp in question may have been processed, packaged, or stored under unsanitary conditions, potentially leading to Cs-137 contamination. The FDA urged customers who purchased these specific products to discard them immediately.The recalled Walmart products include Great Value frozen raw shrimp with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1, all with a best-by date of March 15, 2027. The FDA is actively collaborating with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to thoroughly investigate the source of this contamination and prevent further incidents





