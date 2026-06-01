Radio Executive Suspended After Groping Employee on Stage at Australian Audio Awards

Guy Ashford, manager of 2HD radio, was suspended after inappropriately touching staff member Cheralyn Darcey during her award acceptance at the Australian Audio Awards. The incident, witnessed by a live audience, has been condemned by industry peers and led to an apology from the station's parent company.

A senior radio executive has been suspended following an unacceptable incident at the Australian Audio Awards. Guy Ashford , the station manager of Newcastle's 2HD, was on stage at the Carriageworks venue in Sydney during the awards ceremony.

He was congratulating award winner Cheralyn Darcey, an on-air host at his station, when he embraced her and then inappropriately touched her on the buttocks with his left hand. The crowd reacted with audible gasps, and Ashford subsequently raised his arms in the air. The incident was widely condemned by attendees, with one describing him as a 'grub' and expressing sympathy for Ms. Darcey.

Darcey had just been honored as the Best Newcomer in a Medium Market for her work hosting 'The Nightline' program on 2HD, which broadcasts from Newcastle and is syndicated to other stations including Sydney's 2SM. Following the event, the parent company Super Radio Network, which owns both 2HD and 2SM, took decisive action. Managing Director Graham Mott issued an apology to Darcey and her husband and confirmed that Ashford had been stood down from his executive position pending further discussions.

Darcey herself shared a video of her award acceptance on social media but deliberately omitted the subsequent groping incident from the footage. In her statement, she expressed gratitude for the award and highlighted the importance of her listeners and the Nightline community across Australia. The episode has sparked significant industry conversation about workplace conduct and the treatment of women in media





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Audio Awards Scandal 2HD Radio Cheralyn Darcey Guy Ashford Super Radio Network Workplace Misconduct Australian Radio Industry

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