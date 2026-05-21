Radio Caroline mistakenly announces King Charles' death

Radio Caroline in Essex, England, mistakenly announced the death of King Charles III on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The station apologized for the error, blaming a computer malfunction. The incident caused a brief suspension of programming and an on-air apology.

On Tuesday, Radio Caroline in Essex, England, announced that King Charles had passed away. But he didn’t. The station has since apologized for "any distress caused" and blamed the mistake on technology.

"Due to a computer error at our main studio, the death of a monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away," station manager Peter Moore said on The post continued, "Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology. Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come.

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King Charles III Radio Caroline Death Announcement Computer Error Apology

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