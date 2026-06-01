Radio boss suspended after alleged on‑stage groping at Australian Audio Awards

Guy Ashford, head of Newcastle station 2HD, was stood down by Super Radio Network after a live audience witnessed him placing his hand on the lower back of award winner Cheralyn Darcey during the Australian Audio Awards. The incident has ignited debate about workplace harassment in the media sector.

A senior figure in regional radio has been suspended after allegedly groping a colleague onstage during the Australian Audio Awards ceremony held at Carriageworks in Sydney on Thursday night.

Guy Ashford, the managing director of 2HD in Newcastle, approached award winner Cheralyn Darcey as she accepted the trophy for Best Newcomer. After a brief hug he placed his left hand on her lower back in a manner described by witnesses as inappropriate. The moment was captured on live video and prompted gasps from the audience. Several attendees commented on the incident, expressing disappointment and concern for Darby, who also works as a presenter on 2HD's late‑night program The Nightline.

The event, which celebrates achievements in the Australian audio sector, quickly turned into a focal point for discussions about workplace conduct and gender dynamics in the media industry. Super Radio Network, the parent company of 2HD and the Sydney outlet 2SM, issued a statement through managing director Graham Mott. He said he had personally apologised to Darby and her husband and that Ashford had been stood down pending a formal investigation.

Mott added that the network would engage in further discussions with relevant parties to address the situation and ensure appropriate policies are reinforced across its stations. Darby, who posted a video of herself receiving the award on social media, omitted the alleged assault from the footage but later addressed the incident in a written statement.

She expressed gratitude for the recognition of her work on The Nightline, a program broadcast from Newcastle between eight and midnight and syndicated to a number of regional stations, including 2SM in Sydney. She described the award as a career milestone, highlighted the support of listeners across the country, and thanked colleagues who have mentored and inspired her along her radio journey.

Women's rights advocate Sherele Moody called the episode "peak male entitlement", noting that the incident was captured on camera and illustrated a broader problem of power abuse in the industry. The case has sparked a wider conversation about professional boundaries, the need for clear reporting mechanisms, and the responsibility of media organisations to protect their staff from harassment.

The Australian Audio Awards, which aim to showcase talent and innovation in broadcasting, now face scrutiny over the handling of the incident and the steps taken to prevent similar occurrences in future events





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Radio Executive Suspended After Groping Employee on Stage at Australian Audio AwardsGuy Ashford, manager of 2HD radio, was suspended after inappropriately touching staff member Cheralyn Darcey during her award acceptance at the Australian Audio Awards. The incident, witnessed by a live audience, has been condemned by industry peers and led to an apology from the station's parent company.

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