Radiet Meles, an Eritrean national and former soldier who avoided deportation in 2019, receives a nine-year jail term for rape. The judge highlights his danger to women and failure to leave the UK.

Cardiff Crown Court has sentenced Radiet Meles, a thirty-five-year-old Eritrea n national and former soldier, to nine years in prison for rape. The judge at the court noted similarities between this conviction and Meles' previous five-year sentence in 2019 for attempted rape of an unconscious woman.

2019 Sentence and Failed Deportation

Radiet Meles was originally convicted in 2019 for attempting to sexually assault an unconscious woman at a house party. At that time, Judge Christopher Vosper KC sentenced Meles to five years in prison and indicated that the Home Secretary would likely issue a deportation order following his release.

Also read Nine Sci-Fi Films Capturing H.P. Lovecraft's Cosmic Horror Legacy

Instead of being held in an immigration detention centre and removed from the United Kingdom, Meles was released back into the community. This lapse in enforcement allowed the convicted offender to remain in Wales, where he continued to live and work without supervision.

Victim Attack in Disused Garage

After his release, Meles secured employment at a factory and as a car washer in Newport, Gwent, spending his earnings on alcohol and visits to prostitutes. The court heard that he approached a new victim and agreed to a price for sexual services to take place at night in a disused garage.

Advertisement

During the encounter, the victim performed a sexual act on Meles. The judge described Meles as tall and powerful, noting that he then grabbed the woman and raped her anally before slapping her across the face when she attempted to push him away. She fled the scene to report the assault.

Meles pleaded guilty to rape and assault by beating after a five-day trial. He used an interpreter in the Tigrinya language during the proceedings and stated that he arrived in the United Kingdom in 2015 via the Channel Tunnel from France, having been detained briefly in Dover before traveling to Cardiff and settling in Newport.

Severe Impact on Victim's Life

The victim testified that the attack fundamentally altered her existence, stating it took away her sense of safety, damaged her relationships, and harmed her health. She told the court that she believed the attacker targeted her because he thought she did not matter, adding that the trauma made her want to die or overdose.

Recorder Andrew Hammond told Meles that his actions displayed a wholesale disregard for women's right to control their bodies. He emphasized that Meles repeatedly showed a sense of entitlement over the misuse of women's bodies and attached no value to a woman's right to refuse sexual contact.

Advertisement

Long-Term Danger to the Public

The judge declared that Meles presents a serious and imminent danger to any woman who finds herself alone with him while vulnerable. He noted that in both criminal instances, Meles seized the opportunity presented by his victims' vulnerability to satisfy his own sexual urges.

On Friday, Recorder Andrew Hammond imposed the nine-year jail sentence at Cardiff Crown Court. The court issued a ban preventing Radiet Meles from entering Newport, Gwent, to protect the local community from further potential harm.

Detective Constable Philippa Lunn described Meles as a dangerous predator whose actions demonstrated a complete lack of regard for women. She affirmed that his confinement behind bars is the appropriate consequence for attacking another person for sexual gratification.

Regarding his immigration status, the judge stated he could make no comment on whether Meles would be deported after serving his prison sentence. He clarified that such decisions fall outside the powers of the Crown Court and remain a matter for the Home Office and relevant immigration authorities.