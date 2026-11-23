Eritrean migrant Radiet Meles receives a nine-year jail term at Cardiff Crown Court for rape, following a controversial period where he avoided deportation after a previous conviction.

An Eritrean lorry migrant named Radiet Meles has been sentenced to nine years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court after being found guilty of rape. The 35-year-old, who had previously served a five-year sentence for attempted rape in 2019, was returned to custody after a period where he avoided deportation and remained free in the community.

Legal Mechanism and Sentencing Details

Meles received a nine-year jail sentence on Friday following a five-day trial that concluded with a guilty verdict for rape and assault by beating. The court proceedings revealed that Meles, who used an interpreter in the Tigrinya language, admitted to coming to the United Kingdom in 2015 by traveling in a lorry from France through the Channel Tunnel. He was originally detained in Dover for two days before being released and subsequently settled in Newport, Gwent.

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History of Criminal Behavior and Immunity

Meles had previously been handed a five-year prison sentence in 2019 after attempting to sexually assault an unconscious woman at a house party. At that time, Judge Christopher Vosper KC informed Meles that he would likely be held in an immigration detention centre and ordered to leave Britain following his release. However, despite these indications and the severity of the previous offense, Meles was allowed back onto the streets unmonitored, a decision that enabled him to carry out another serious sex attack in the community.

Victim Testimony and Perpetrator Actions

During the recent trial, the court heard that Meles, a former Eritrean forces soldier, secured employment in a factory and worked as a car washer, spending his wages on alcohol and visits to prostitutes in Newport. He approached a victim and agreed to a price for sex to take place in a disused garage at night. After the victim performed a sex act, Meles grabbed her and raped her anally before slapping her hard in the face when she attempted to push him off and flee to report the incident.

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Judicial Findings on Danger and Entitlement

Recorder Andrew Hammond noted significant similarities between this rape and Meles' previous conviction for attempted rape, describing the defendant as a dangerous predator. The judge stated that Meles seized opportunities presented by victim vulnerability to satisfy his own sexual urges, displaying a wholesale disregard for the right of women to control their bodies. Hammond asserted that Meles presents a serious and imminent danger to any woman in vulnerable circumstances and showed a repeated sense of entitlement over the misuse of women's bodies.

Impact and Future Immigration Procedures

The victim described the attack as a life-altering event that destroyed her sense of safety, health, and relationships, noting that the trauma made her want to die and overdose. Detective Constable Philippa Lunn emphasized that Meles' actions demonstrated a complete lack of regard for women. While Meles has been banned from entering Newport, Recorder Andrew Hammond declined to comment on whether Meles would be deported after his jail term, stating that such decisions fall under the powers of the Home Office and relevant immigration authorities.