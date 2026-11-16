Radical activist with decades-old socialist ties emerges behind Dems' under-the-radar midterm operation

Heather Booth, an 80-year-old socialist feminist, built the American Accountability Network's covert social media campaign that shaped midterms.

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Huynh, who is a former Obama fundraiser, discusses the far-left's radical agenda and its threat to the party's future. A coordinated social media operation aimed at influencing voters ahead of the midterm elections was led in part by an 80-year-old socialist organizer who spent decades helping build the modern left's activist infrastructure, according to tax records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"The Republicans never figured out what we were doing," political commentator Van Jones said earlier this month on CNN's"The Source" with Kaitlan Collins. "There’s something called the American Accountability Network: tens of thousands of online humans, not bots, coordinated to make the affordability message a winning message online … Don’t get mad at me. I was given permission to reveal this.

"show was founded in early 2025, is an online activist organization that recruited both large content creators, as well as everyday Americans, and tasked them with posting, sharing and otherwise amplifying rhetoric that framed Democrats as the party of affordability — a message that exit polls suggest resonated with the electorate. Van Jones speaks onstage during 2025 ForbesBLK Summit at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center Morehouse College on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Podcaster and former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino didn't buy into Jones' claims that AAN played a large part in determining the midterm elections earlier this month.

"Are influencers really influencing you? Or are the influencer days numbered as people wake up to the grift. Folks, I'm leaning more towards the latter," Bongino said on the Nov. 9 episode of his show.

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"I don't buy any of this. ... Maybe they had some effect in certain places. My humble opinion, I don't believe it ...

I'm not sure the social media ecosystem had the effect Van Jones is saying it does. I heard the same thing, the exact same argument was used to say Donald Trump stole the election through Russian Facebook ads. And that was crap, too.

"Booth's decades of socialist activism are documented extensively in the historical record, including in her own correspondence.

In the mid-1970s, Booth and her husband were key allies of the Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee, a precursor to the, helping the fledgling organization build ties with community groups and draft a high-profile manifesto aimed at pushing the Democratic Party economically leftward,of the Chicago chapter of the Women’s International Terrorist Conspiracy from Hell , what she described as a"guerilla theater" group that staged provocative protests ranging from releasing mice at a bridal fair, staging mock curses against financial institutions and using hair and nail clippings in a mock hex protesting the dismissal of a women’s liberation activist who advocated overthrowing capitalism from the University of Chicago.

Booth’s late husband, whom she worked closely with throughout her career, was no less prolific or radical than she was. Heather Booth, who started the Jane Collective, stands for a portrait at her house in Washington, DC, on May 27, 2022.

with authoring portions of the Port Huron statement, which framed American anti-communism as corrosive to democracy, proposed transferring certain national powers to international institutions as part of disarmament and called for greater democratic control of economic life.of Students for a Democratic Society, a leading New Left organization that fractured in 1969 amid ideological infighting, with one faction giving rise to the militant Weather Underground.

While Heather was also an SDS member who left before the Weathermen seized control, not all of her activism was legally above board.to founding Jane, or the Abortion Counseling Service of Women’s Liberation, an organization that helped women obtain over 11,000 underground abortions before the Supreme Court mandated that the practice be legal nationwide in 1973. Law enforcement arrested seven women working for the organization in 1972 for abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion, though the charges were dropped following the court’s decision.

Midwest Academy, which incorporated in 1972 and began offering general organizing training in 1973, building an institution that says it has trained more than 50,000 organizers. While the individuals who lead AAN through their midterm messaging campaign are clearly disclosed in tax forms, the funding behind the effort is more opaque.

Nonprofit tax disclosures operate on a roughly one-year delay, meaning that financial information is only available for its 2025 tax year when most of its election-related activities occurred in 2026. MEMBER OF LARGEST TEACHERS UNION IN US CLAIMS ORG IS 'NO LONGER FOCUSED ON CHILDREN,' ONLY 'POLITICAL POWER' Civil Rights Activist Heather Booth speaks onstage during The 2022 MAKERS Conference at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach on October 25, 2022 in Dana Point, California.

What tax documents do exist, however, begin to paint a picture of the financial forces behind AAN’s social media push. , the second-largest teachers labor union in America, according to its LM-2 disclosure. Receiving approximately 70% of its funding from a labor union during its inaugural year of operation was not AAN’s sole link to organized labor, however.

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Midwest Academy, where Booth still serves as chairwoman, has done considerable work training union officials over the course of its history. Union financial disclosures show that labor unions such as the National Education Association, AFL-CIO, American Federation of Teachers and the Service Employees International Union have collectively pumped roughly $2 million into the organization Booth founded since 2020.

SEIU unionization efforts and her late husband was a longtime American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees organizer and leader, according to her website and oral histories about her life. Voters cast midterm election ballots in the social hall at St. Patrick's Church in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. The 70s-era radical was not the only AAN leader to have ties to the labor movement.nonprofit.

AAN’s public-facing website, in fact, identifies the AFL-CIO, AFT, SEIU and AFSCME as organizations it has worked with.with an organization called DemCastUSA, which has received $613,500 from the SEIU since 2022, to promote at least some of its social media amplification efforts. Former Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who receivedAs AAN worked to amplify Democratic messaging across social media ahead of Election Day, Americans viewed Republicans as more politically extreme than Democrats,.

The survey found that 59% of Americans considered the Republican Party too extreme, compared with 43% who said the same of Democrats. AAN’s social media boosting strategy sought to reinforce favorable perceptions of Democrats and pin Americans’ economic anxiety on GOP policies, though the polling does not establish whether the campaign influenced those views.

" that aimed to give left-of-center voices a privileged slot in social media algorithms by coordinating interactions that would give such posts a larger reach. "Together, we're building a network of organizers, creators, and everyday people who use their social media to flood the feed with the content and calls to action that move this fight forward — at the inflection points where public pressure actually shifts the outcome," a sign-up page for the program reads.

Participants are invited to"share coordinated priority content at the moments that matter most" and"amplify calls to action from movement partners across all major platforms.

" FAR-LEFT GROUPS PIVOT FROM MAY DAY PROTESTS TO MOBILIZE VOTERS FOR 2026 MIDTERMS, PUSHING DEMS LEFTWARDFox News Digital attended an Amplifier Army training session earlier in November, obtaining an audio recording, screenshots of the pitch deck shown to participants, a link to the program’s group chat and an invitation online platform used to coordinate social media engagement. The WhatsApp group chat only has around 80 members; however, during the training session, the organizer in charge mentioned that they had recently created a new chat because their original forum on Signal had reached maximum capacity.

The maximum number of participants in a Signal chat is 1,000. At the end of the presentation, participants were instructed to create an account on an online app called ProSocial. The platform feeds an array of posts to users, all from mid-to-large Democratic-aligned social media accounts, and instructs users to like, comment, share, save and repost the content in question.

Points are assigned for each action and the individual who gets the most points at the end of every month receives a prize from the organization. A slide included in the training session’s slide show indicated that posts with partnered accounts selected for amplification saw a double-digit increase in shares and likes relative to posts from partners held back from amplification at random. Fox News Digital was not able to independently verify this data.

The organizer running the training session claimed that those behind the Amplifier Army coordinated with socialist activists in Brazil to help build their system, seeking to emulate the online push that helpedDespite the considerable reach AAN claims for its social media operation, questions remain about how much influence the effort actually had on the midterm elections. Increased energy costs, rising grocery bills and stubbornly high housing prices, for instance, gave Americans reasons to be dissatisfied with the administration, regardless of what they did or didn’t see on social media.

Additionally, even with a thousand active members dutifully boosting posts curated by AAN, it is unclear how much of a difference that could have made on social media platforms trafficked by billions of users. That said, AAN claims to include massive left-leaning media outlets in its network, including ​​MeidasTouch, which consistently generates hundreds of millions of monthly views and downloads.