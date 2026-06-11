The news text discusses the global fury at racist Trump after a Somali referee was refused entry to the US for the 2026 Men's World Cup. It also mentions the USMCA agreement, the World Cup as a giant advertising campaign, and the social cleansing and environmental impact of the event.

The US and Mexico are employing selective hospitality for the World Cup—or, more precisely, implementing racist and classist measures of city beautification for some, and social cleansing , deportations, raids, repression, and evictions for others.

The soccer ball is the pretext. The World Cup is actually a giant advertising campaign—experiential marketing designed to drive sales for the corporate sponsors and move mass amounts of merchandise. The FIFA-Coca-Cola alliance is spoon-feeding more empire to a country it is already slowly poisoning.

Social cleansing for the World Cup also includes removing built for the World Cup has left thousands of them without work, and local communities, who weren't consulted, said they support bike lanes, but this one cuts through bus stops, endangering pedestrians. The government is also valuing Mexico's beautiful axolotls more as World Cup mascots than living creatures.

It spent 62 million pesos on walls around the city and the light-rail with axolotl images, while nearby in Xochimilco, the animals are endangered due to contaminated runoff and public around the stadium that is causing huge difficulties for locals as well as stopping protesters and protecting the tourists and wealthy who can afford expensive stadium seats. The government has adorned the light-rail train with axolotls for the World Cup, while the animal itself lacks care and protection.

Known as cascaritas in Mexico—and by other names around and much of the Global South—informal and improvised soccer games played in parks, parking lots, and in the streets can be easy, free, and truly inclusive. This soccer is played with a few backpacks or empty water jugs as goal posts, a hand-painted or chalk-drawn court, and an empty can or an old plastic ball.

The name, cascaritas, comes from orange peal, because even an orange can be a ball—though it will eventually become quite beaten up and the peal will come off





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Racist Trump 2026 Men's World Cup USMCA Agreement World Cup As A Giant Advertising Campaign Social Cleansing Environmental Impact Cascaritas Informal And Improvised Soccer Games

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