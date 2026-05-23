Racist Troll vs Will Mellor: TV Star Stands Up for Himself and Family

This week, the British TV actor Will Mellor defended himself against a racist comment, going viral on social media. He stood up for himself and his family after being branded as an 'absolute traitor' for starring in a TV ad with his wife and children. Will Mellor and his wife, Michelle, have been together for 26 years and first met while starring in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999. They have had their fair share of ups and downs but managed to make their relationship work.

Will Mellor hit back at a racist troll this week after being branded an 'absolute traitor' for starring in a TV ad with his wife and children.

The actor, 50, appeared in the commercial for holiday company Solmar Villas with his wife Michelle, their daughter Renee, and son Jayden. A troll commented that Will fell into the idea that mixed relationships are the norm, but personally, they would have refused to help. Will replied: 'It's my f***ing wife and children in the Advert!!!?!??

'. The actor and his wife, who have been together for 26 years, first met while starring in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999. They married in 2007 and have disclosed their secret to their happy marriage as spending quality time together as a couple and as a family. They have had rocky times in their relationship but managed to get through them.

Former co-star Ralf Little mentioned that they have split up numerous times but managed to get back together





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Will Mellor Racist Troll TV Ad Mixed Relationships Married Quality Time Love Happy Marriage Split Up Rocky Times Tough At First Going On A Date Sunset Proposal Romantic Trip Sunny Days: Manchester Music Arts & Lifestyle Festival Sunny Days: Manchester Music Arts & Lifestyle Festival 2022 Grenada Private Ceremony Evergreen Academy

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Will Mellor Responds to Racist Troll After Being Branded TraitorThe article discusses Will Mellor's response to a vile troll who wrote a racist comment on his family's holiday advert. The actor was branded a 'traitor' by the troll, and in a new social media post, Mellor hit back by asking to know why he was labeled a traitor. The internet community reacted with sympathy and outrage at the troll's language and behavior. The holiday company Solmar Villas also defended Mellor in the comments, stating their pride in having him and his family in their ad.

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Racist Troll Defamed Will Mellor, His Response Sparks DebateCritics discuss a recent social media exchange between Will Mellor and a troll, who criticized the actor for starring in a TV ad with his wife and children, describing him as 'an absolute traitor' due to alleged stereotypes about mixed relationships. paired with news articles, shared memories and reflections on decades-long lovey dovey life and the twittersphere. Will Mellor discusses the marriage with his wife on the stage musical and their rocky start, blended families, the trolling incident, happy marriage traits, tied knot on their private ceremony. The troll incident sparks rapid discussions on social media, social issues. Will Mellor denies the troll and calls out foolish language still being used in 2026.

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