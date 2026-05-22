Racist Troll Defamed Will Mellor, His Response Sparks Debate

Critics discuss a recent social media exchange between Will Mellor and a troll, who criticized the actor for starring in a TV ad with his wife and children, describing him as 'an absolute traitor' due to alleged stereotypes about mixed relationships. paired with news articles, shared memories and reflections on decades-long lovey dovey life and the twittersphere. Will Mellor discusses the marriage with his wife on the stage musical and their rocky start, blended families, the trolling incident, happy marriage traits, tied knot on their private ceremony. The troll incident sparks rapid discussions on social media, social issues. Will Mellor denies the troll and calls out foolish language still being used in 2026.

Will Mellor hit back at a racist troll this week after being branded an 'absolute traitor' for starring in a TV ad with his wife and children.

The actor, 50, recently appeared in the commercial for holiday company Solmar Villas with his wife Michelle McSween, their daughter Renee, 17, and son Jayden, 21. The troll, expressing his opinion, said: 'I'll give you a clue. OK. Will.

British TV likes to give out the idea that mixed relationships are the norm, they're not. Before adding: 'They exist of course yes but the norm though? No. You fell into it though. Personally, I would have refused to help'.

To which a furious Will replied: 'It's my f***ing wife and children in the Advert!!!?!?? What are you talking about!??

'. The actor and his wife have been together for 26 years and first met while starring in the stage musical Oh, What a Night in 1999. The pair said that the secret to their happy marriage was spending quality time together as a couple and as a family. They even engaged in a public spat with a troll on social media.

Meanwhile, Souvenir Press contributed a piece highlighting Will Mellor's 2021 interview, where he detailed the rocky start of his relationship with Michelle. The passage further discussed the couple's 2007 wedding and a recent tribute from Michelle for their 26th anniversary





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Gay Equality Mixed Relationships Blended Families Race Relations Violent Language

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Will Mellor Responds to Racist Troll After Being Branded TraitorThe article discusses Will Mellor's response to a vile troll who wrote a racist comment on his family's holiday advert. The actor was branded a 'traitor' by the troll, and in a new social media post, Mellor hit back by asking to know why he was labeled a traitor. The internet community reacted with sympathy and outrage at the troll's language and behavior. The holiday company Solmar Villas also defended Mellor in the comments, stating their pride in having him and his family in their ad.

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