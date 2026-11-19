Other members were even worse than him, he told the club’s board.

A far-right fanatic has melted down after being booted from his swanky Texas country club following a humiliating election defeat. French had previously campaigned to be the next Texas Railroad Commissioner but crashed and burned after both Democrats and Republicans said his anti-immigration comments went way too far.caption criticizing the University of Texas for admitting so many students of Indian and Hispanic heritage.

The post has not been deleted.

Also read MAGA Loser, 83, Refuses to Acknowledge Reality

“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” he wrote. Defending the comments, French posted: “There is a cost to fighting for what is right.

”William Vaillancourt The Fort Worth club requires members to pay a $75,000 initiation fee in addition to monthly dues of $800. Prior to his removal, French tried to save his spot.

Advertisement

“I have been a member here for 30 years. Longer than I think all of you,” he declared in his speech, which was posted to X. “Both of my brothers are members. My mother is a member. My family has been members of this club since it opened 115 years ago.

I love this club. My kids love this club. ” He railed against his ”political opponents” and spent a great deal of time on what he called the “increasingly hostile Muslim population” in America. He went on to explain that in one of his X posts about the “obvious Jihadist” mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, he got into a back-and-forth with a “moron” in the comments.

This led to a reporter picking up his comments and running a report on French, labeling him antisemitic–which the failed politician firmly denied. Along with “leftists in the media who cheer on communism,” another one of these enemies turned out to be the Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“Someone sent him that article... and he saw an opportunity to make me, a lowly GOP county activist, go away. ” Still not finished, French continued his tirade over another four pages about how an X post by the Lieutenant Governor calling for his resignation set off a domino effect which ultimately led to the meeting he was in with the country club.

Advertisement

“I have witnessed many members saying very racist things to minority members... I am just curious, have you asked any of those members to resign? ”Shafkat Anowar/Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images In his final remarks, French asked the board to consider his “honesty and character,” but it was all to no avail, as they agreed to kick him out shortly after. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s