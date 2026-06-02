Racing authorities bar influencer Robert Heneghan from filming gambling activities at major meets

Robert Heneghan, a social media influencer with nearly one million followers, has been denied permission to film his high-stakes gambling at Cheltenham and Aintree. Gambling charities warn his content glamorizes betting for young men, while The Jockey Club stresses its commitment to responsible gambling and has already blocked his crew once. The involvement of 19-year-old darts champion Luke Littler raises further regulatory concerns despite no formal business relationship.

Racing authorities have disclosed that influencer and tipster Robert Heneghan did not obtain permission to film videos showing him staking large amounts of cash at Cheltenham and Aintree , and any future requests would be denied.

According to Daily Mail Sport, gambling charities are worried about the impact on young, impressionable men from Heneghan's content, which has gained him nearly one million followers across social media by documenting lavish gambling wins and a jet-set lifestyle. Heneghan's company, Pro Sports Advice (PSA), reported retained profits of £1.73 million in its latest financial statements.

He persuaded 19-year-old world darts champion Luke Littler to appear in videos at Cheltenham, despite UK Advertising Standards Authority rules that prohibit anyone under 25 from playing a significant role in gambling advertisements. There is no indication that Littler was aware of any rule violation.

Following numerous parental concerns raised with Daily Mail Sport about Heneghan's portrayal of high-stakes gambling as a path to luxury, The Jockey Club confirmed it is committed to responsible gambling and had already blocked Heneghan's crew from filming on one occasion at Cheltenham, where his videos drove a sharp increase in followers last month. PSA's social media presence is substantial, with 551,000 Instagram followers, 37,700 YouTube subscribers, and 68,100 TikTok followers, and it claims over 15,000 paying members for its tips.

A Jockey Club spokesperson stated that neither Heneghan nor PSA were granted filming accreditation and that a crew was turned away on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in March when they attempted to bring professional equipment onto the grounds. The spokesperson emphasized, "Any such request for filming of this type would be declined.

We are committed to promoting gambling in a responsible and regulated way, working with our licensed bookmaker partners to support safer gambling and protecting the long-term integrity of the sport.

" Heneghan removed a post that directed followers to online bookmaker Gambana, located in the Comoros Islands, after regulators noted the operator lacked a proper license. While some of his posts include responsible gambling warnings, videos of him handing over thick wads of cash directly undermine those messages. Cheltenham and Aintree racecourses face difficulties enforcing media rules during busy events because smartphones enable high-quality filming by anyone.

Commercial use of such content by unaccredited individuals like Heneghan breaches the media rights protocols managed by Racecourse Media Group, a joint venture of The Jockey Club and the racecourses. Parents and gambling charities are also troubled by Littler's association with Heneghan. At Cheltenham, the teenage darts champion was filmed celebrating and hugging Heneghan after a horse that Heneghan had backed with a £16,000 ante-post bet won.

In the same clip, which received over 20,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 200 shares, Heneghan tells viewers, "Eleven years I've been doing this professionally and you're still not following me?

" Littler and his rival Luke Humphries were also featured in another PSA post where each selected a horse for a £1,000 bet, with any winnings donated to charity. The Jockey Club confirmed it had previously prevented Heneghan from filming at Cheltenham. A spokesperson for Littler stated clearly: "For the avoidance of doubt, Luke has no business association or promotional relationship with Pro Sports Advice or Robert Heneghan.

" Nevertheless, mainstream betting firms are surprised that Littler would effectively endorse Heneghan, even without a formal business tie. Paddy Power, sponsor of the World Darts Championships, is prohibited from using Littler for promotions due to his age, highlighting the contrast between regulated advertisers and independent influencers like Heneghan





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robert Heneghan Pro Sports Advice Cheltenham Festival Aintree Gambling Advertising Advertising Standards Authority Luke Littler The Jockey Club Responsible Gambling Social Media Influencers PSA Tips Betting Charities Media Rights Racecourse Media Group Paddy Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This 1971 Ford Pickup Is a Piece of Long Island Racing HistoryIt would be a shame to paint over this livery.

Read more »

Dillon Says Busch Would Want RCR to Keep RacingRichard Childress Racing leans on its history and its people after a devastating loss.

Read more »

Teen girl arrested for stabbing 3 horses at Las Vegas national barrel racing eventInvestigators believed the girl may have used a knife to inflict “multiple injuries to the horses,” police said.

Read more »

Prock Son's Epic NHRA Victory Marks Turnaround for Tasca RacingAustin Prock broke a six-race slump to win the NHRA Potomac Nationals Funny Car event, sparking high-energy reactions from his crew chief, brother and the racing community. The win signals a strong comeback for the Tasca/Ford team as they push toward championship contention.

Read more »