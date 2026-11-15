Normal Gossip host Rachelle Hampton splurges on good butter.

Rachelle Hampton won’t admit how long she spent charting the use of ‘murmur’ in Twilight is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths.

, a podcast of anonymous listener-submitted stories about everyday drama. Whether that’s lies about luxury wool in a literal knitting circle, the impeachment of a hypocritical HOA president, or a COVID outbreak at a destination wedding with an absurd 25 bridesmaids, each story is unique in its absurdity, yet weirdly relatable. , a podcast that required her to be chronically online, Hampton is enjoying being a little more unplugged these days.

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And she has perhaps the most interesting answer we’ve ever received to the question “what’s worth splurging on? ”I think it has to be the Notes app. My entire life is in there! My relationship to the Notes app definitely changes depending on what’s going on in my life at the time.

Sometimes I just use it to make my grocery lists, but there was also a period of time where I used it to house my weekly to-do list, so it was basically the only thing between me and destruction. I’ve started blog drafts in the Notes app, and I’ve used it to write out particularly fraught text messages. There are recipes I’ve developed in there, as well as passwords and also questions for my doctors.

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The first note in my phone is from 2018, so it also serves as a nearly decade-long journal, though there are definitely notes that I simply can’t decipher, like why do I have a note from July 2020 that just says “4th floor”? I absolutely hate texting. But as someone who also refuses to delete their texts, I have to acknowledge that my most significant personal archive is probably in my Messages inbox. It’s a tie between Spotify and whatever phone game I’m currently addicted to, which for the last two years has beenHow many tabs do you have open right now? I maintain inbox zero across my entire digital life, so I close all my tabs after I finish a task.

Right now I have three tabs that I will close immediately after finishing this questionnaire: the first is the Google Doc I’m typing in, the second is the landing page forWhich social media platform do you use the most? It’s a tie between Reddit and YouTube. Hosting a twice-weekly podcast about the internet for three years either gave me some sort of PTSD or cured me of my social media addiction, depending on how you want to look at it.

I can’t spend more than twenty minutes max on IG or X or Bluesky without feeling claustrophobic. The exception is when I’m sick, and I let my fever brain rot on IG reels. Otherwise, it just feels like too much information from too many different sources. Reddit and YouTube are both places where I feel somewhat in control of what I’m seeing.

I don’t think I’ve ever been as happy online as I was on Tumblr between 2013 and 2016. I’m always subconsciously chasing that high. My older brother bought me a tabletop Klipsch Bluetooth speaker for Christmas a couple of years ago, and it’s still going strong. The sound quality is incredible, and the design is super sexy, so it doesn’t immediately read as a Bluetooth speaker, which I love.

I hope I never have to replace it. One of the stances I’m proudest of is that I’ve never used ChatGPT or Midjourney or any of the other generative AI tools / large language models. It’s getting harder and harder to avoid now that Gemini is built into Google and its various products. Stop trying to write my emails, Gemini!!

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I’ve never been swayed away from my belief that every single AI company owes a bankrupting amount of money to the writers and artists whose work their products are built on. Until that debt is paid, there’s nothing appealing to me about talking to a chatbot or creating a shitty poster.saga.

The idea had been germinating somewhere in the recesses of my brain for over a decade, only to be released by the surprise 2020 release ofI wish I could say something chill and zen like take a cold shower or something, but the truth is when I’m writing and feeling stuck, I usually smoke a little weed, preferably a sativa strain. Getting high gets me out of my own way, which is usually the problem when I’m feeling stuck.

It particularly helps with scriptwriting forbecause the tone is so conversational, so being a little bit high stops me from over-writing. My favorite coffee shop is less than 500 ft from my apartment, so I end up there without my phone at least once a week, either on purpose or by accident. Butter! With the caveat that I live by myself and don’t bake, so butter lasts a while in my household, but good butter can change a whole meal.

It makes eating toast feel like a luxury instead of a chore to be completed between meetings because I’ve forgotten to eat lunch. My floor for butter is Kerrygold, but recently I’ve been loving this French brand called Isigny Sainte-Mère. Tesla is inviting some people to buy a Cybercab ‘for personal use’ — but read the fine print. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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