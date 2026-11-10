Rachel Zegler Confirms Romance With Bradley Jaden

Rachel Zegler officially confirms her relationship with British actor Bradley Jaden following his Broadway debut for Wanted in New York.

Actress Rachel Zegler has officially confirmed her romantic relationship with British stage actor Bradley Jaden. The public announcement occurred on Sunday night at New York City, marking a significant milestone for the couple who first drew media attention months ago.

Couple Announces Relationship In New York

Zegler and Jaden made their relationship public at the after-party celebrating Jaden's Broadway opening for the new musical Wanted. The 25-year-old actress and the 39-year-old actor were spotted posing for photographs alongside other attendees at the event held at Pier Sixty. Zegler wore a silver beaded Gauntlett Cheng dress paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes, while Jaden celebrated his long-awaited Broadway debut with his co-stars.

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The pair had previously sparked romance rumors back in September when observers noted them holding hands during a stroll through the West Village. Since those initial sightings, the couple has remained relatively private, allowing the Broadway premiere to serve as the perfect backdrop for their formal introduction to the public and press.

Jaden Stars In New Musical Wanted

Bradley Jaden is currently starring as the character Jesse in the production of Wanted, sharing the stage with actress Solea Pfeiffer. Although this performance marks his debut on the Broadway stage, Jaden has established a robust career in the West End of London. His previous stage credits include notable roles in major productions such as Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

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The musical Wanted is set in Texas in the year 1893 and is based on the real-life story of Mary and Martha Clarke. These two Black twin sisters were known for passing as white individuals during a turbulent period in American history. The narrative follows their journey from humble farmgirls to becoming frontier outlaws, driven by the necessity to bail their mother out of significant debt.

Zegler Updates Career Path

Rachel Zegler continues to navigate a complex professional landscape following the commercial underperformance of Disney's live-action Snow White adaptation in 2024. The film faced substantial controversy, including plot alterations and reports of behind-the-scenes tensions between Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot. In response to these challenges, the actress has pivoted her focus toward theatrical performance to redefine her public persona.

Zegler has recently reinvented herself as a West End star, earning critical attention for her performance in the musical Evita. She is scheduled to reprise her role as Eva Perón on the Broadway stage in 2027, signaling a strategic shift toward live theater. This professional evolution coincides with the personal milestone of her new relationship, suggesting a fresh chapter for the actress.

Previous Relationships Revealed

The confirmation of Zegler and Jaden's romance brings their relationship status into the spotlight, overshadowing recent dating rumors. Zegler was previously linked to dancer Nathan Louis Fernand last year, after reports suggested they met during rehearsals for Evita. Prior to that connection, she was in a three-year relationship with her West Side Story co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, which concluded in 2024.

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Bradley Jaden also has a documented history of high-profile relationships in the entertainment industry. He was previously engaged to actress Amy Walsh in 2016, although the couple separated two years later. More recently, Jaden married actress Olivia Kate Holding in July 2023, but a source indicated to Page Six that the two are now divorced. These past relationships frame the current context of his new partnership with Zegler as he embarks on his Broadway journey.