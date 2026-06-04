Rachel Zegler And Leslie Odom Jr. To Perform On Tony Awards

Rachel Zegler will deliver a special tribute to A Chorus Line at the Tony Awards, and Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform during the In Memoriam segment.

is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Zegler and Odom were among the announced performers and presenters slated to appear during the 79th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, June 7.

Others set to present throughout the evening include Adrien Brody, Annette Bening, Ariana DeBose, Ben Platt, Bernadette Peters, Billy Crystal, Bowen Yang, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Carrie Coon, Cole Escola, Darren Criss, Jack O’Brien, Jeremy Pope, John Leguizamo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kara Young, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Lily Rabe, Maya Rudolph, Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris, Nicole Scherzinger, Patrick Wilson, Paul Rudd, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Sarah Paulson, and Sting.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' 'Gloria' & Updated 'Fantasticks' Announced For Second Stage's 2026-2027 Broadway Season There also will be appearances by Afra Hines, Alan Wiggins, Alex Brightman, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alijah Joseph, Allison E Miller, Allysa L Shorte, Ana Gasteyer, Anania Williams, André De Shields, Andres Quintero, Ann Harada, Anna Grace Barlow, Anneliese Kelly, Ashley Jenkins, Ayaan Diop, B Noel Thomas, Baby Byrne, Benjamin Pajak, Benjamin Crawford, Benjamin A Cherry, Boy Radio, Brad Oscar, Bradley Greer, Brandon Block, Brandon L Whitmore, Brian Flores, Briana R Carlson-Goodman, Bebe Nicole Simpson, Bryce Pinkham, Bryce Farris, Bryson Battle, Caleb Quezon, Cameron Loyal, Carissa Gaughran, Christiani Pitts, Clyde Alves, Colin Donnell, Colin Trudell, Constatine Rousouli, Darius Wright, Dava Huesca, David Jennings, Dean Maupin, Deandre S. Leatherbury, Deborah Cox, Delaney Franklin, Dominic Dorset, Donté Nadir Wilder, Dudney Joseph Jr., Eean Cochran, Eleanor Fishman, Ellie May Sennett, Emma Sofia, Frankie Grande, Garnet Williams, Ta’Nika Gibson, Grace Capeless, Hannah Cruz, Harvey Guillen, Henry Santos, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Jacob K Watson, Jason Forbach, Jennifer Duka, Jennifer E Mollet, Jess LeProtto, Jim Parsons, John Riddle, John Clay, John P. Yi, John R Rapson, Jonathan Burke, Jordan Chin, Joshua Burrage, June Squibb, Junior LaBeija, Kaleigh Cronin, Kalyn West, Kayla D Pecchioni-Barkell, Kendall Grayson Stroud, Ken Ard, Kent D Overshown, Kerry Conte, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Kristina Leopold, Kya Azeen, Kyle Freeman, Larkin W Reilly, Lauralyn McClelland, Lauren Blackman, Layton Williams, Lea Michele, Leiomy, Sara Longthorne, Lorenzo Benet, Lyrica Blankfein, Maria Briggs, Maria Wirres, Marina Kondo, Marla Mindelle, Mason Olshavsky, Mateus L Cardoso, Matthew Scott, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Melissa Barrera, Miguel A. Gil Bastardo, Miles McNicoll, Morgan Matayoshi, Nathan Lucrezio, Nicholas Barrington, Nicholas Barron, Nicholas Christopher, Nora Schell, Phumzile Sojola, Pierce Wheeler, Pierre Marais, Polanco Jones, Primo Thee Ballerino, Rebecca Petersen, Rheaume Crenshaw, Richard Riaz Yoder, Robert “Silk” Mason, Rodd Farhadi, Ryan Behan, Sam Tutty, Sara Chase, Sean Grandillo, Shaina Gehring, Shina Morris, Shoshana Bean, Sydney James Harcourt, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Teddy Wilson Jr., “Tempress” Chasity Moore, Tess Marshall, Thomas P Nelis, William Cohen, Xavier Reyes and Zachary Downer, and more.

This year’s opening number with Pink, featuring over 170 Broadway performers, is choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby and written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Mark Sonnenblick. Tim Murray and Isaac Josephthal serve as Creative Consultants. Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.including Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Rory O’Malley and Nikki M. James, will celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway.

The performance will be introduced by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez.will celebrate 30 years on Broadway with a special performance featuring Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron Mama Morton in the film adaptation, Pink, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Cedric The Entertainer, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney. The 79th Annual Tony Awards returns to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, broadcast live to both coasts on CBS and streaming on Paramount+, 8–11 p.m. ET/5–8 p.m. PT.

Prior to the broadcast, Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will hostSubmit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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