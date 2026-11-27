Turner Prize winner Rachel Whiteread unveils her design for the 2027 BRIT Awards trophy, transforming the Britannia motif into a contemporary sculpture celebrating British creativity.

Acclaimed British sculptor Rachel Whiteread has been selected to design the trophy for the 2027 BRIT Awards, continuing the ceremony's tradition of commissioning prominent visual artists to reinterpret the iconic Britannia figure. This marks the latest chapter in a prestigious history where the award statue evolves annually to reflect distinct artistic visions while maintaining its core identity as a symbol of musical excellence in the United Kingdom.

Historical Context Of The Trophy

Since its inception, the BRIT Awards trophy has been modeled on Britannia, a traditional representation of the nation depicted as a female warrior equipped with a shield and helmet. The organization has engaged a roster of high-profile designers over the years to ensure the award remains a contemporary object of desire. Previous iterations have been shaped by legendary figures including Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake, Tracey Emin, and Dame Zaha Hadid. The most recent designer prior to Whiteread was Matthew Williamson, who contributed his own creative interpretation to the trophy before the 2027 edition was announced.

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Whiteread Artistic Credentials

Rachel Whiteread brings a formidable reputation to the project, having achieved significant milestones in the art world decades ago. In 1993, she made history by becoming the first woman to win the Turner Prize, an annual accolade presented to a British visual artist. Her victory in that year placed her among previous winners such as Damien Hirst, Gilbert & George, and Anish Kapoor. Her impact on the global art scene continued in 1997, when she became the first woman to represent Britain at the Venice Biennale, four years after her Turner Prize win. Her seminal 1993 work featured a life-sized concrete cast of a Victorian terraced house in east London, a piece that has since been exhibited in prestigious institutions including the Tate Museum, Paris' Centre Pompidou, and New York's Museum of Modern Art.

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Design Concept And Mechanics

Whiteread's vision for the 2027 trophy introduces a modern structural aesthetic that challenges the viewer's perception of the statue. The design features a steely, silver frame punctuated with holes throughout its structure, effectively exposing the interior of the Britannia figure. Whiteread explained her approach by stating she used the motif of the BRIT Award and tried to change it in some way. She noted that exposing the interior was intended to mimic how an artist might deconstruct their music to reveal its core components. This approach transforms the trophy from a solid object into a complex sculptural piece that invites closer inspection of its negative space and material construction.

Industry Reaction And Significance

The selection of Whiteread has received high praise from industry leaders who view the trophy as a genuine work of art rather than merely a decorative award. John Janick, co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music U.K., described Whiteread as one of Britain's greatest living artists. He emphasized that she has created something that is unmistakably her own, serving as a fitting tribute to the limitless imagination of the artists celebrated at the BRITs. Janick added that the trophy captures what the BRIT Awards stand for in celebrating the very best of British creativity. He noted that the artists who lift this trophy will be holding a piece of art that reflects the depth and innovation of their own work, bridging the gap between commercial music success and high art.