Rachel Weisz Performs Daring Stunts for The Mummy: Book of the Dead Reboot

Rachel Weisz returns as Evelyn O'Connell in The Mummy: Book of the Dead. The actress performs stunts in London with Brendan Fraser for the October 2027 release.

Rachel Weisz is proving her action credentials extend well beyond her personal life, delivering a physically demanding performance for the upcoming The Mummy: Book of the Dead. The Oscar-winning actress, age 56, was recently observed executing a high-altitude stunt sequence during filming in west London. Viewers familiar with her husband Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond may recognize the intensity required for such feats, yet Weisz demonstrated comparable prowess while suspended from a rope.

Stunt Execution and On-Set Details

Production cameras captured Weisz gripping a thick rope as she was carefully lowered down the pale stone facade of a grand period-style building. She appeared suspended several feet above the ground, demonstrating significant control and focus as she descended between takes. Visible production equipment and scaffolding surrounded the area, highlighting the logistical complexity of the shot. Despite the hazardous nature of the activity, her concentration remained absolute as she navigated the vertical descent.

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Costume and Wardrobe Constraints

Weisz maintained strict adherence to the film's aesthetic requirements even while performing the dangerous maneuver. She wore a burgundy blouse paired with a mustard-yellow polka-dot skirt featuring black spots and a full underskirt. The ensemble was completed with vintage-style heels, creating a striking visual contrast against the industrial backdrop. Her hair was swept back from her face, ensuring it did not interfere with her vision or safety gear during the critical moments of the stunt.

Cast Reunion and Character Continuity

The production marks a significant reunion for the original stars, with Brendan Fraser, age 57, returning as adventurer Rick O'Connell. Weisz reprised her role as Evelyn Carnahan, now known as Evelyn O'Connell, reuniting with Fraser for the first time in 25 years. The pair originally starred together in The Mummy in 1999 and The Mummy Returns in 2001. Their collaboration skips the events of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, released in 2008, where Maria Bello, age 59, temporarily assumed the lead role.

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Supporting Cast and Creative Direction

John Hannah, age 64, also returns to the franchise as Evelyn's brother Jonathan Carnahan. Arnold Vosloo is confirmed to reprise his role as the ancient Egyptian priest Imhotep. Kevin J O'Connor, age 62, remains attached to the project despite his character Beni Gabor meeting a fatal end in earlier installments. The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known for their work on Ready or Not and Scream. David Coggeshall has penned the screenplay for the reboot.

Release Schedule and Filming Locations

The reboot is set in the late 1950s, utilizing period costumes for both lead actors during filming in London. Additional production took place in Suffolk and Morocco to capture diverse environments for the narrative. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 15, 2027. Specific plot details remain under wraps, but the focus on the original duo suggests a direct continuation of the storylines established in the first two films. The production continues to build anticipation for its mid-to-late decade debut.