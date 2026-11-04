Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser Return in Mummy 4 Set Photos

New set photos reveal Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser reprising their roles as Evelyn and Rick O'Connell in The Mummy 4, with an updated October 2027 release date.

Rachel Weisz is officially returning to the big screen as Evelyn O'Connell in the upcoming fourth installment of The Mummy franchise. New set photos from London capture the Academy Award-winning actress filming scenes that confirm her character's presence alongside Brendan Fraser. The visuals provide the first detailed look at her costume and the period setting for the highly anticipated sequel.

Weisz Costumes and Set Details Revealed

The actress was spotted wearing a distinctive yellow polka-dot skirt paired with a brown cropped jacket. She also wore a matching wide-brimmed hat and carried a vintage leather briefcase during the shoot. In one specific shot, Weisz held an old-fashioned transistor radio close to her face, adding to the mystery of the film's timeline. These prop choices suggest a specific historical era, although Universal Pictures has not yet disclosed the exact plot or time period.

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Original Cast and Directorial Team

Brendan Fraser is also reprising his role as Rick O'Connell, reuniting the original duo for the first time since 2001. Their last appearance together was in The Mummy Returns, which was released in 2001. Rachel Weisz did not return for the third film, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, where Maria Bello took over the role. That third installment was released in 2008, marking a long hiatus for the original characters.

The new sequel will also bring back several familiar faces from the original series. John Hannah will return as Jonathan, Oded Fehr will reprise his role as Ardeth Bay, and Kevin J. O'Connor will appear as Beni Gabor. Adding to the cast are new members Michael Johnston and Numan Acar, though their specific character details and the central conflict remain undisclosed. The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously worked on the Scream and Ready or Not franchises.

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Universal Adjusts Release Schedule

Universal Pictures has moved up the theatrical release date for the fourth Mummy film. The project was initially scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028. The studio has now confirmed a new release date of October 15, 2027. This change brings the film closer to audiences after nearly 25 years since the original The Mummy released in 1999.

The first film followed librarian and Egyptologist Evelyn O'Connell as she joined adventurer Rick O'Connell on an expedition to the ancient city of Hamunaptra. The 2001 sequel continued their story as a married couple raising their son, Alex. David Coggeshall is penning the script for this new chapter. The franchise remains one of Universal's most beloved action-adventure series, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of the classic characters.