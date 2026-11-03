Rachel Scott and Ralph Lauren Win Top CFDA Fashion Awards

Diotima founder Rachel Scott and Ralph Lauren take home the top honors at the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards ceremony held at the American Museum of Natural History.

Diitoma founder Rachel Scott received the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America American Womenswear Designer of the Year award on Monday night. The award ceremony took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Scott, who previously won the CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2024, beat out notable competitors including Catherine Holstein of Khaite, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera.

Rachel Scott Wins Womenswear Design Award

Lupita Nyong'o presented the top women's prize to Rachel Scott during the gala. Scott's Diotima collection distinguishes itself by combining traditional Jamaican artisanal techniques with sharp New York and European tailoring. Her win marks a significant achievement for a designer who also serves as the creative director of Proenza Schouler. This victory highlights her ability to merge cultural heritage with contemporary high-fashion standards.

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Ralph Lauren Takes Menswear Designer Title

Ralph Lauren secured the American Menswear Designer of the Year award, presented by actor Matt Damon. Lauren competed against several prominent industry figures, including Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne for Public School New York, Thom Browne, Todd Snyder, and Willy Chavarria. This recognition adds to his extensive list of accolades within the fashion community.

Lauren has won the menswear award two previous times, specifically in 1996 and 2007. His previous success in women's design was also recognized by the council. Last year, Lauren won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year for the second time, having also secured that title in 1995. This dual victory cements his legacy as a dominant force in both men's and women's fashion design.

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Other Major Industry Honors Announced

Brazilian-born sculptor and high-jewelry designer based in New York, Khouri, was a nominee in the jewelry category. He vied against Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen for The Row, Raul Lopez for Luar, Sophie Buhai, and Stuart Vevers for Coach. Brooklyn-based New York fashion designer and founder of her eponymous womenswear collection, Allen, also competed for recognition. She beat out Emily Dawn Long, Julia Ferentinos for Juju Vera, Julian Louie for Aubero, and Zane Li for Lii.

The 2026 awards also featured several other distinguished winners across various categories. The Positive Change Award went to a recipient mentioned in the source details. Photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Outgoing creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, who has confirmed he is departing the house after a 10-year run, received the International Designer of the Year Award.

Senior vice president, fashion office and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman, won the Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert. The Media Award honoring Eugenia Sheppard was awarded to Eva Chen, vice president of fashion at Meta. The Isabel Toledo Board of Directors' tribute was presented to Susan Cianciolo, fashion designer and artist whose Run collection was an early model of sustainable fashion and community.

Innovation And Future Fashion Directions

Demi Moore presented the Innovation Award Presented by Amazon Fashion to Gap Inc. The award was accepted on behalf of the company by Richard Dickson and Zac Posen. These honors reflect the evolving landscape of the fashion industry. The event celebrated both historical contributions and new innovations in design.

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The ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History served as a platform to recognize these significant achievements. The winners represent a diverse range of styles and backgrounds. Their work continues to influence global fashion trends and artistic expression. The Council of Fashion Designers of America continues to highlight excellence in American design through these annual awards.