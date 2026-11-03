Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves argues Europe is the UK's natural ally, citing Brexit costs and US policy shifts under Donald Trump during a Harvard address.

Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves has intensified calls for Britain to deepen its political and economic integration with the European Union, positioning Brussels as a more reliable partner than the United States under the current administration. Speaking at Harvard University on Monday, she argued that the geopolitical center of gravity is shifting away from Washington due to policies implemented by Donald Trump.

Geopolitical Shifts And Strategic Alliances

During a guest lecture at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, Ms. Reeves stated that Britain must once again make the EU its major political partner to secure its long-term future. She emphasized that obvious economic interests, shared values, and basic geography all point toward Europe as the logical choice for British foreign policy.

Also read Labour EU Referendum Fears: Reynolds and Reeves Hint at Rejoin Campaign

The former Chancellor expressed profound disagreement with Mr. Trump's recent choices, which she claimed have made America's allies poorer through arbitrary tariffs and military actions in Iran. She asserted that weakening allies does not strengthen nations but instead emboldens adversaries, particularly regarding the administration's attitude toward Ukraine's fight for freedom.

Brexit Costs And Economic Realities

In her speech, Ms. Reeves echoed arguments previously made in a Sunday Times column, stating that Britain's future lies inside the European Union. She described the bloc as representing the single biggest opportunity to boost living standards and generate revenue for public services while deepening security ties across the continent.

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Highlighting the financial impact of leaving the common market, she noted that estimates now place the cost of Brexit at up to eight percent of GDP or two hundred billion pounds. She argued it is not serious for anyone claiming to have plans for better services and lower taxes to ignore such stark evidence against separation.

Government Initiatives And Diplomatic Goals

Ms. Reeves outlined specific efforts by the Labour government to rebuild ties, including the return of the Erasmus student exchange programme and contributions to the Ukraine Support Loan. She also mentioned plans to develop a revised Youth Mobility Scheme, making it easier for individuals aged eighteen to thirty to enter the UK for employment purposes.

She identified this month's EU-UK Summit as the perfect opportunity to present Britain's case and deepen dynamic alignments with Brussels. The government aims to convince both the British public and the EU, which she described as serious and open to compromise, regarding the benefits of closer cooperation.

Immigration Debates And Future Summits

Prime Minister Andy Burnham clarified that he has not proposed the return of freedom of movement between the UK and EU, addressing questions fueled by recent remarks about migration patterns. He called for an honest discussion on how temporary migration from Europe has been replaced by long-term settlement in larger numbers since the Brexit vote.

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Mr. Burnham wants to lock in deals on food and drink, emissions trading, and the youth mobility scheme at a Brussels summit on November twenty. He instructed ministers to explore options for the long-term relationship beyond these immediate agreements, which will eventually be put to the public for approval.

A draft text for a food and agriculture deal has reportedly been circulated among the twenty-seven EU members, alongside similar documents on emissions trading and youth mobility plans. These developments signal that several key areas of cooperation are nearing finalization ahead of the upcoming diplomatic engagements.