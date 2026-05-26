Rachel Reeves' 'Stealth' Fuel Duty Hike in January

Rachel Reeves, the British Chancellor, is planning a quicker and steeper 'stealth' raid on drivers in the New Year, with a 3p a litre fuel duty hike in one go on 1 January. This hike would bring fuel duty back up to 57.95p a litre, the highest for more than four years.

Rachel Reeves is planning a quicker and steeper 'stealth' raid on drivers in the New Year after delaying previous proposals to hike fuel duty, figures suggest.

Figures quietly published by HMRC suggest the Chancellor will clobber drivers with a 3p a litre fuel duty hike in one go on 1 January. Under previous plans, which she postponed last week until the end of the year, 3p of a 5p a litre total hike was to be introduced gradually over three months.

It would have seen fuel duty increase by 1p a litre on 1 September, 2p a litre on 1 December and another 2p on 1 March next year. But the HMRC figures, quietly published after last week's announcement, assume fuel duty on petrol and diesel will leap from 52.95p to 55.95p a litre on 1 January, with the remaining 2p hike still kicking in from 1 March.

It would bring fuel duty back up to 57.95p a litre, the highest for more than four years after the Tories cut it by 5p a litre in 2022 amid soaring pump prices sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During last week's announcement, Ms Reeves did not reveal whether she would maintain phasing in the hike when it goes ahead, leaving several questions unanswered about how it would be brought in.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled during a photo shoot to promote the fuel duty announcement at a forecourt in Leeds last week, branded 'a sleight of hand' today because of the latest disclosure. A man driving a white van heckled the Chancellor at the forecourt in Leeds where she was promoting her fuel duty announcement last week, branded 'a con' today because of the latest disclosure.

Tory Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden said the latest revelations were a 'U-turn on a U-turn' because Labour 'won’t control welfare spending and it’s drivers paying the price'. MPs and motoring groups said the disclosure was a major blow for households, just as energy bills soar in the New Year to keep the heating on during winter. Tory MP Greg Smith said: ‘The Chancellor wants us to think she’s being generous.

But the detail always reveals the truth - she’s still tax gouging motorists, just in a sneakier, stealthier way. Our fuel duty in the UK is astronomical compared to others. If she wants to support motorists to get on with their lives she should scrap these hikes altogether, not compound the war on motorists.

’ Tory Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden added: ‘This is a U-turn on a U-turn from Labour because they won’t control welfare spending and it’s drivers paying the price. We are clear: Labour should abandon their tax raid on drivers in the middle of an energy crisis. ’ John O’Connell, chief executive at the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: ‘Motorists will see right through this latest fuel duty sleight of hand from Rachel Reeves.

Delaying tax hikes by a few months only to hit drivers with a larger increase later is pure smoke and mirrors from a Treasury desperate to squeeze more out of taxpayers. Reeves should scrap these planned fuel duty rises altogether instead of treating drivers as an endless cash machine. ’ AA President Edmund King said: ‘The 3p hit on January 1 will be an unwelcome New Year present.

As the previous increases were planned to be phased, we believe that similar phasing should be added to this increase if it is to go ahead. ’ Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK campaign, said the latest fuel duty disclosure meant the Chancellor’s announcement last week was effectively ‘a con’





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Rachel Reeves Fuel Duty Hike Stealth Raid 3P A Litre Hike HMRC Figures Petrol And Diesel 52.95P To 55.95P Remaining 2P Hike 57.95P A Litre U-Turn On A U-Turn Labour Welfare Spending Drivers Paying The Price U-Turn On A U-Turn Tax Gouging Motorists Stealthy Way Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Raid On Drivers Energy Crisis Taxpayers Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes Fuel Duty Sleight Of Hand Tax Hikes

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