Rachel Reeves's Pension Raid Could Hit Millions of Savers

A FOI request reveals that Rachel Reeves's plan to cap salary sacrifice contributions at £2,000 could lead to nearly three million workers saving less for retirement, including hundreds of thousands of basic-rate taxpayers.

Rachel Reeves 's plans to cap tax relief on pension salary sacrifice could leave nearly three million workers with smaller retirement incomes, according to a freedom of information request.

The Chancellor announced in November's Autumn Budget that she would limit the amount workers can pay into their pensions via salary sacrifice schemes, capping contributions at £2,000 before they become liable for National Insurance. Above that threshold, contributions would be charged at eight percent for basic rate earnings up to £50,270, and at two percent for higher rate earnings above that level.

Reeves's team argues the policy targets high earners who can pile cash into pensions without paying tax, expecting to raise an additional £4 billion for the Treasury. However, a FOI request submitted by former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb reveals that HMRC estimates 2.3 million higher-rate taxpayers and 666,000 basic-rate workers will reduce their pension savings as a result of the cap.

Sir Steve, now a partner at consultants LCP, described the figures as far more damaging than previously admitted, warning that the policy could undermine overall pension saving. He noted that nearly a quarter of those affected are basic rate taxpayers, calling it unjoined-up government to stress the need for more pension saving one day and then implement a policy that will reduce savings the next.

Salary sacrifice schemes allow employees to exchange part of their salary for non-cash benefits such as company cars, cycle schemes, childcare, or direct pension contributions, reducing their taxable income and National Insurance. Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter, criticized the £2,000 cap as deeply misguided, arguing that at a time when the government acknowledges tomorrow's pensioners risk being poorer than today's, policy should incentivize saving, not dismantle effective tools.

The HMRC figures come just weeks after a landmark pensions review warned that nearly half the British working population are not saving enough for a comfortable retirement, with middle-income earners, women, and the self-employed most at risk. Critics say the cap will disproportionately affect these groups, reducing their incentive to save and potentially worsening the retirement savings gap.

The policy is scheduled to take effect from 2029, giving workers and employers time to adjust, but experts warn that it could lead to significant shifts in compensation strategies. Employers may reduce other benefits or adjust pay structures to mitigate the impact, but the overall effect is likely to be lower pension savings for millions.

The government maintains that the change is fair and necessary to close tax loopholes, but the FOI data suggests the burden will fall more broadly than intended. Reeves's decision has sparked debate about the balance between raising revenue and encouraging long-term savings, with many urging a rethink before the policy is implemented fully. The Treasury has not yet responded to the latest figures, but the controversy is expected to continue as the implications become clearer





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