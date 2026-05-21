The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is using the UK's Brexit freedoms to cut tariffs on a range of food products, with the aim of easing inflation and improving the cost of living in the UK, caused by the Iran war.

Rachel Reeves is to use the UK's Brexit freedoms to cut tariffs on chocolate and other goods to ease the cost of living. The Chancellor will unveil a package of measures on Thursday designed to show the government is working to soften the economic fallout from the Iran war.

Ms Reeves has been a fierce critic of Britain's decision to leave the EU, claiming it did 'deep damage' to the economy. She is leading the push in Cabinet to drive Britain closer to Brussels, including signing up for EU rules that the UK would have no say over. But she will now use the freedom of being outside the EU to cut tariffs on a range of food products in the hope of easing inflation





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Brexit Rees-Mogg Iran War Tariffs Chocolate Bakes Food European Union Customs Union Policy Investment Aaron Reeves Chancellor Business Secretary Energy Bills

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