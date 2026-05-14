Rachel Reeves' Absence in Defence of Starmer Raises Questions

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves' policies, such as axing the winter fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners, have been a major factor in Sir Keir Starmer's record unpopularity ratings. However, she has not once put her head above the parapet in defence of Starmer. The closeness of their bond was never more evident than in the hours after TV footage showed extraordinary close-ups of the Chancellor crying in the Commons as Starmer took Prime Minister's Questions last July.

In the past ten febrile days at Westminster, one Labour voice has been conspicuous by its absence in defence of the embattled Sir Keir Starmer .

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves' policies, such as axing the winter fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners, have been a major factor in Starmer's record unpopularity ratings. However, she has not once put her head above the parapet. Instead, in her only tweet since Monday, Reeves said: 'It was a pleasure to welcome Helen and Stephen from Truman Books in my constituency to Downing Street.

' The banality of the post prompted mirth and contempt in Labour circles. However, I can reveal that the Chancellor would not be sorry to see the back of Starmer. I'm told she suspects he planned to punish her for her serial blunders in office by sacking her in a Cabinet reshuffle following the local elections.

The closeness of their bond was never more evident than in the hours after TV footage showed extraordinary close-ups of the Chancellor crying in the Commons as Starmer took Prime Minister's Questions last July. Reeves is a firm friend of the new pretender Wes Streeting and, I am told, would expect to play a key role in his administration.

If Wes does make it to No 10, he will give her a big job, and knowing him, it's probably going to be Foreign Secretary





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Rachel Reeves Keir Starmer Winter Fuel Allowance Cabinet Reshuffle Wes Streeting Foreign Secretary

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