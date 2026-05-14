Rachel Reeves, a Labour Chancellor, Plans to Exit in a Potential Starmer Resignation

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is suspected of having plans to quit in the event of Sir Keir Starmer's resignation, as she believes he intended to sack her in a Cabinet reshuffle following the local elections, which resulted in poor results.

In the past ten febrile days at Westminster, one Labour voice has been conspicuous by its absence in defence of the embattled Sir Keir Starmer .

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' policies, such as axing the winter fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners, have been a major factor in Starmer's record unpopularity ratings. However, she has not once put her head above the parapet.

This week, while other Cabinet ministers dutifully took to the airwaves to defend Starmer as four ministers resigned and the number of MPs calling on him to go went above 90, there was not a word of support from the woman whose fortunes many believe – perhaps wrongly – are tied to his. Instead, in her only tweet since Monday, Reeves said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Helen and Stephen from Truman Books in my constituency to Downing Street.

’ The banality of the post prompted mirth and contempt in Labour circles. I can reveal that the Chancellor would not be sorry to see the back of Starmer. I’m told she suspects he planned to punish her for her serial blunders in office by sacking her in a Cabinet reshuffle following the local elections. But, the results were so bad, he had no choice but to keep her in an attempt to stabilise his government..





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Rachel Reeves Keir Starmer Cabinet Reshuffle Local Elections Prosecution For Policy Differences Ke ایر ستریج کابینت شوشعkenny

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