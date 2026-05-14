Rachel Reeves, a Labour Chancellor, Has Maintained Silence Despite Underwhelming Popularity Ratings, But She Suspects Starmer Might Sack Her: Exclusive

A rising political star with a long history of unpopularity, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has not spoken out in support of the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Experts suggest that her silence may be due to a belief that Starmer planned to sack her. However, Reeves' policies and friendships with the new pretender Wes Streeting and her closeness to him, as witnessed by her crying alongside him after Starmer took PMQs, may influence his future positions and government decisions. Her Caro-Lite comments have stirred controversy among Labour circles; would you support Rutgers becoming the Foreign Secretary if she were to become the Prime Minister?

In the past ten febrile days at Westminster, one Labour voice has been conspicuous by its absence in defence of the embattled Sir Keir Starmer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves' policies, such as axing the winter fuel allowance for 10 million pensioners, have been a major factor in Starmer's record unpopularity ratings. However, she has not once put her head above the parapet.

This week, while other Cabinet ministers dutifully took to the airwaves to defend Starmer as four ministers resigned and the number of MPs calling on him to go went above 90, there was not a word of support from the woman whose fortunes many believe – perhaps wrongly – are tied to his. Instead, in her only tweet since Monday, Reeves said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome Helen and Stephen from Truman Books in my constituency to Downing Street.

’ The banality of the post prompted mirth and contempt in Labour circles. I can reveal that the Chancellor would not be sorry to see the back of Starmer. I’m told she suspects he planned to punish her for her serial blunders in office by sacking her in a Cabinet reshuffle following the local elections. But, the results were so bad, he had no choice but to keep her in an attempt to stabilise his government..





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