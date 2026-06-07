Rachel Recchia Opens Up About Breast Reduction Journey: I'll Do It Again If Needed

The former Bachelorette star details her two breast reductions, recovery, and decision to prioritize her health over societal expectations.

Rachel Recchia , best known for her role on The Bachelorette, has opened up about her transformative journey with breast reduction surgery. In a candid Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, July 29, the 29-year-old reality star addressed questions about her weight loss routine and revealed that her new look is largely due to a surgical procedure she underwent twice.

I want to address this because the comments I've received are a reminder of how little we often know about someone's body, Recchia said, explaining that she had her first breast reduction at 27 after a decade of considering it. She initially struggled with insurance approval, facing requirements like prescription-strength Tylenol and physical therapy before they would cover the surgery. Frustrated by the hoops, she paid out of pocket, choosing a surgeon in Beverly Hills for convenience.

The first procedure was more complex than expected, but Recchia felt great afterward. However, she soon realized the results were not exactly what she wanted. I knew the second they started to heal and drop a little that they were a little larger than I wanted, she admitted. Her surgeon agreed that another reduction was possible, leading to a second surgery.

This time, recovery was much easier. I think my recovery was maybe a week.

First two days I felt groggy and then I was just taped up and I was ready to go, Recchia recalled. She now proudly shows off her faded anchor scars, noting that they are barely visible. Recchia claims her new size is really cute and she is now a B cup, free from back pain and able to work out comfortably. While many advised her to wait until after having children, she decided to prioritize her own health and happiness.

I'm not married. I'm nowhere near in the position to have kids. So I just wanted to get it done ASAP, she said. And if I have a kid and they grow back, like they did a little bit the second time, I'll do it again.

I'll literally do it five more times to always have this for the rest of my life. The online reaction has been mixed, with some supportive comments and others questioning her choices. Recchia's openness about her breast reduction journey reflects a growing trend among celebrities to share personal medical decisions, breaking down stigma and encouraging others to make informed choices about their bodies.

Her story serves as a reminder that cosmetic surgery is often about more than appearance-it can be a path to physical relief and emotional well-being. Aspiring patients should consult with certified professionals and consider all options, including non-surgical alternatives, before making a decision. Recchia's final advice? Do what feels right for you, regardless of others' expectations





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