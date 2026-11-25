Rachel Maddow argues that Democrats can abolish the Electoral College by leveraging swing state majorities to activate the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, reaching the required 270 votes.

Rachel Maddow declared the elimination of the Electoral College doable for Democrats if they choose to "swing for the fences" during an interview on Saturday. The MSNBC host responded to questions from Jacob Soboroff regarding the viability of overturning the system that recently elected two Republican presidents despite their loss of the national popular vote.

Maddow Endorses Popular Vote Compact Strategy

Maddow stated that she concluded the effort was feasible after speaking with Ben Wikler, a Democratic advocate for eliminating the Electoral College. Wikler supports the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement where states pledge their electoral votes to the winner of the overall national popular vote rather than the winner within that specific state.

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Currently, eighteen states plus Washington D.C. have signed this compact, securing 222 electoral votes. This count falls 48 votes short of the 270 required to activate the compact and bypass the traditional Electoral College winner-take-all mechanism in those jurisdictions.

Key Swing States Control the 270 Vote Threshold

Maddow highlighted that Democrats currently hold the governor's office and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature in critical swing states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Nevada. These four states combined possess 50 electoral votes, which would push the compact total to 272 if they all join.

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She emphasized that only a few additional states need to act for the compact to become operative. Maddow argued that with Democrats holding big majorities in these legislatures, they possess the immediate legislative power to activate the agreement and effectively abolish the Electoral College.

Progressive Agenda Includes Supreme Court Expansion

Beyond the Electoral College, Maddow suggested that Democrats could pursue other structural changes if they decided to act boldly. She mentioned raising the minimum wage and implementing age limits for Supreme Court justices as other doable policy goals for the party.

Vice President Kamala Harris also expressed support for changing the Electoral College, telling podcast host Keke Palmer that it is possible to push for such changes. Harris noted the need for a Supreme Court that reinforces the spirit and principles of the U.S. Constitution, suggesting the court may require more justices.

Harris became the first Democratic White House candidate in 20 years to lose the popular vote, underscoring the urgency many Democrats feel regarding the fairness of the current electoral system. The system allocates 538 electors across the 50 states and Washington D.C., requiring a majority of 270 to win the presidency.