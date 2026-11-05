Rachel Lopez Opens Up on Split from Emmerdale Star Lewis Cope

Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope's ex-girlfriend Rachel Lopez discusses her emotional recovery after an eight-year relationship ends, focusing on career and healing.

Actress Rachel Lopez has publicly shared her emotional state following her separation from Emmerdale star Lewis Cope. The couple announced the end of their eight-year relationship last month, marking a significant personal shift for both individuals in the entertainment industry. Lopez took to Instagram to reflect on the recent period, describing herself as previously broken but now healing.

The Instagram post marks the first major public comment from Lopez since the split occurred three weeks ago. She described the breakup as difficult but noted that her faith in humanity has been restored through the support of friends. This disclosure provides insight into the personal toll of the separation on the West End performer.

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Emotional Recovery and Public Support

Lopez detailed her journey from feeling broken to finding a sense of safety and self-reclamation. She wrote on social media that she discovered people who do not compete for light but instead create space for others to shine. The actress expressed gratitude for those who held space for her, stating she finally feels safe enough to become herself again.

Insiders close to Lopez indicate that she was left in significant pain by the unexpected nature of the breakup. A source revealed to The Sun that Lopez was not expecting the end of the relationship and has confided in close pals for support. The source emphasized that heartbreak is particularly challenging when it occurs in the public eye.

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Despite the pain, Lopez has been described as stoic, keeping the matter private and low-key. While her confidence may have taken a temporary knock, sources state she is bouncing back and better than ever. She is currently focusing on excelling her career, with fantastic opportunities on the horizon for the talented performer.

Cope's Perspective on Professional Boundaries

Lewis Cope, known for his role in Emmerdale and participation in Strictly Come Dancing, previously addressed the professional demands of his acting career. In 2025, he admitted that Lopez was accustomed to him kissing other people on screen and stage. He hailed Lopez as his biggest supporter, noting she sends him into rehearsals with packed lunches.

Cope stated that worries about the Strictly curse had never been a conversation between them. He mentioned that both his professional partner Katya Jones and his girlfriend had met, and the situation had never caused issues. This transparency highlights the trust that existed within their long-term relationship prior to the split.

Context of Strictly Romance Breakups

The split occurs amidst a pattern of relationships ending among celebrities connected to Strictly Come Dancing. Several couples have fallen apart following their time on the show, whether during or after the competition. This trend has been widely publicized, with the so-called Strictly curse being a common topic of discussion in media circles.

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Notable examples include Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole, whose season one win was blighted by affair rumors. Kaplinsky split from her partner Mike Barnard, while Cole dumped his fiancée Camilla Dallerup. Dallerup later described the split as a mini death involving grief and bitterness, though Kaplinsky denied any wrongdoing.

Other high-profile separations include Louise Redknapp ending her marriage shortly after the program, and Georgia May Foote splitting from Sean Ward on the night of the final. These events underscore the intense pressure and public scrutiny that accompany the show, often impacting personal relationships significantly.

Future Outlook for Both Individuals

Rachel Lopez continues to prioritize her career as a dancer and Pilates instructor following the breakup. Her focus on professional excellence suggests a strong commitment to moving forward. The support network surrounding her appears robust, providing a foundation for her continued recovery.

Lewis Cope remains active in his acting and dancing pursuits. His past comments about support and teamwork with his professional partners indicate a continued dedication to his craft. The separation marks a new chapter for both individuals as they navigate their respective paths in the entertainment industry.