Rachel Lindsay discusses her current relationship status and new dating criteria following her separation from Bryan Abasolo, sharing insights on therapy and future romance.

Rachel Lindsay has publicly addressed her current romantic status, confirming that her relationship with musician Bryan Abasolo has concluded while emphasizing mutual respect. Speaking on Friday, the reality television star indicated that the pair remains on good terms and continues to communicate, though they are not currently involved romantically. She described Abasolo as a very special person and expressed hope that their connection might potentially rekindle in the future.

Current Status of Rachel and Bryan Abasolo Romance

Lindsay provided a clear update on her involvement with Abasolo during a recent interview, stating that the timing is simply not right for a renewed relationship at this moment. She highlighted that despite the end of their romantic partnership, there is no animosity between them. The former Bachelorette noted that she has nothing but positive things to say about the musician, reinforcing that their split was amicable and respectful.

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The 39-year-old former Miss Texas USA clarified that she is currently in a phase where she does not wish to share detailed specifics about her personal life. However, she did confirm that she is open to dating again. This openness comes months after her separation from Abasolo, marking a significant shift in her personal narrative as she navigates life post-separation and explores new social possibilities.

Historical Context and Divorce from Bryan Lindsay

Before her relationship with Abasolo, Lindsay was married to Bryan Lindsay from 2019 until their separation in 2023. The couple met and got engaged during her season 13 of The Bachelor, a relationship that had previously captivated audiences. Lindsay, who is now 39, reflected on her reasons for ending that marriage, quoting a sentiment she had read that women are fully done once they decide to leave. She affirmed that she was completely certain of her decision to move forward.

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Lindsay acknowledged that adjusting to life after the divorce remains a daily struggle, but she maintains that emotionally she was sure this was the right path. She described the period as difficult but necessary, emphasizing that the finality of the decision was clear to her long before the legal proceedings concluded. This perspective underscores her commitment to personal growth and emotional authenticity in her life choices.

New Dating Philosophy and Future Prospects

Looking ahead, Lindsay described her current approach to dating as being primarily for fun, though she admitted the landscape can feel like a wilderness. She joked that she might consider trying a dating app around the year 2027, preferring instead to meet someone organically through friends or in everyday settings like a grocery store. This preference for natural encounters reflects a desire for authentic connections rather than algorithm-driven matches.

She outlined specific qualities she seeks in a potential partner, including loyalty, personality, adventure, charm, and a touch of corniness. Lindsay also stressed the importance of ambition and understanding in a partner. She shared that her therapist identified a pattern she calls broken wing syndrome, noting that she tends to date individuals with potential who may need guidance rather than those who are already fully established. This insight reveals her ongoing self-reflection and evolving standards in relationships.