Rachel Jacobson reveals she pretends to be sister to wife Jodi Balfour when driving through parts of the US to ensure safety.

Actress Rachel Jacobson has shared troubling insights into the current social climate for LGBTQ + travelers, stating that she and her wife, actress Jodi Balfour, must take extreme precautions to feel safe while driving across the United States. The couple, who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2021 after maintaining their romance privately for one year, now adopt a different identity when traversing certain regions to avoid potential hostility or danger.

Safety Precautions for LGBTQ Travelers

Jacobson explicitly stated that she and Balfour pretend to be sisters rather than a married couple when they drive across the country. This deception is a deliberate strategy to navigate states that Jacobson describes as unsafe for gay couples, although she did not specify which particular states pose these risks. The actress emphasized that this behavior is a necessary measure in specific areas, highlighting a stark contrast between the legal protections available and the lived reality of many LGBTQ+ individuals in those locations.

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Amazon Series Cancellation Controversy

Alongside her personal travel experiences, Jacobson has remained vocal about industry controversies, particularly regarding the cancellation of Amazon's LGBTQ-themed series. She starred in the show as a baseball player who came out as a lesbian after joining an all-woman ball team. The series suffered from extremely low ratings and was ultimately cancelled in 2023, a decision that occurred amidst the ongoing writers and actors strikes of that period. Jacobson publicly disputed the official narrative surrounding the show's end, accusing Amazon of cancelling it due to its woke plots and characters rather than the production halts caused by the strikes.

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Public Reaction to Industry Decisions

The actress was particularly critical of the industry's response to the cancellation, labeling the excuse of blaming the strike as bullshit and cowardly. She took to her Instagram followers in August 2023 to voice these sentiments, arguing that the network prioritized avoiding political backlash over artistic integrity. Jacobson pointed to the inclusion of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the show as evidence of its political nature, noting that she previously dismissed the casting stunt as apolitical despite critical scrutiny.

Political Entanglements in Media

The controversy surrounding the show was further complicated by the involvement of high-profile political figures. Hillary Clinton appeared in the series for a cameo in 2016, a move that drew significant attention and criticism from viewers who viewed the casting as a overtly political statement. Jacobson's defense of the show highlighted the increasing intersection of entertainment and political ideology, where creators and networks are often judged not just on artistic merit but on their perceived alignment with specific social and political agendas.